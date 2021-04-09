INDIANAPOLIS — As of Friday, 1 in every 5 Hoosiers is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Indiana passed 2 million people total who have received at least their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and passed 1.35 million Hoosiers who are fully vaccinated, representing 20.09% of the state population.
Local numbers in the four-county area are trailing slightly behind — except in Steuben County which has hit a 25% vaccination rate this week — but increasing week-to-week as county clinics remain busy.
With all Hoosiers age 16 and older eligible for vaccines, there’s no one currently waiting to get vaccines and any resident who wants one is able to register for a shot.
As of Friday afteroon, a total of 27,814 residents in the four-county area have been fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve either received both doses of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
That’s an increase of 2,562 people from a week ago, a slight increase as full vaccine numbers were up slightly under 2,500 last week. But vaccinations among first-timers dropped slightly, sitting at 3,000 total this week, down from 3,591 a week ago.
That means, overall, slightly fewer people were vaccinated this week than the week before. Still, the four-county area has held steady in recent weeks, distributing around 5,500-6,000 vaccines per week, depending on the week.
Vaccines are available to all Hoosiers 16 and older, which took effect last week. That’s full eligibility for the state at this point, as no vaccine is approved for use in people younger than 16 at this point.
Teens 16 and 17 are able to get the only Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved for those younger than 18. The Pfizer shot is available only in Steuben County, Fort Wayne or Elkhart in this area.
Indiana now has more than 500 sites around the state — including health department clinics, pharmacies and drive-through mass vaccination sites — available for people to get vaccines.
This week, Indiana rolled back its mask mandate to a mask advisory and pulled back on its county-based restrictions based on the weekly color-coded map, instead leaving those decisions to local authorities.
None of the four counties have opted to extend their own individual mask mandate, although health officials continue to encourage people to don face coverings when out in public places.
Locally, Steuben County continues to lead area counties in vaccinations, with 8,793 residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Noble County sits in second place with 7,384, followed closely by DeKalb County at 7,356 fully vaccinated. LaGrange County sits at 4,281 people fully vaccinated, which is the second lowest uptake in the state by percentage.
As far as total individuals vaccinated, Steuben County is still currently leading but the gap has almost completely closed. Steuben County has inoculated 11,243 people with at least one shot, followed by Noble County at 11,194, DeKalb County at 10,974 and LaGrange County at 6,097.
Steuben County has now hit 1-in-4 people fully vaccinated, sitting at 25.42% of its population. DeKalb County has hit 16.92% fully vaccinated, Noble County sits at 15.47% and LaGrange County has crossed 10% to 10.92%.
Statewide, 1,352,363 people have been fully vaccinated and 2,024,543 have received at least one shot, representing 30% of the state population.
Eligible Hoosiers can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 if they do not have access to a computer, or require assistance.
