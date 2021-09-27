INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health is tweaking when its several COVID-19 dashboards will update, pushing them to later in the day.
The changes will also impact when KPC Media Group completes weekly updates on different COVID-19 topics.
Starting Monday, dashboards at coronavirus.in.gov and ourshot.in.gov will update daily by 5 p.m. This will allow for more thorough review of data before it is posted, the health department said.
Previously, daily updates to those dashboards went live at noon, albeit with some delays on days when technical difficulties struck.
“When we launched these dashboards, our goal was to provide Hoosiers the best data possible to help them understand the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic in Indiana,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. “As the pandemic has progressed, we have added a significant number of features and additional dashboards that have exponentially increased the volume of data required to update the dashboards. This increased volume requires more time to vet for accuracy and technical issues. We will work to update the dashboard as quickly as we can each day so that Hoosiers continue to have consistent, accurate information about COVID-19.”
Due to the delays and uncertainty in the timing of COVID-19 data releases, KPC Media Group will be shifting when certain weekly reports appear in print.
Previously, this newspaper was producing a COVID-19 activity weekly update appearing in print on Tuesdays, a statewide county ratings updates appearing Thursday and a weekly vaccine progress update on Saturdays.
Due to the changes, each of those updates will be shifted back one day, with the weekly update appearing on Wednesday, the ratings update appearing on Friday and the vaccine update shifted to Sundays.
If data posts earlier in the day, updates will appear first on kpcnews.com, located in the COVID-19 section appearing under the main headlines on the front page of the website.
Readers can go direct to view all recent COVID-19 news from across northeast Indiana online at kpcnews.com/covid-19.
All COVID-19 stories remain free to read on the website, so that even readers without an active subscription to a KPC Media Group newspaper can view them and get the latest information about the ongoing state of the pandemic.
