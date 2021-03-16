CROOKED LAKE — The end is near for the Steuben County Event Center to serve as a community vaccine site in Steuben County, which is a leader for shots administered for a rural site.
While an exact end date has not been set, Alicia Walsh, Steuben County Health Department administrator, said use of the Event Center at the Steuben County Park at Crooked Lake will probably end in May.
Cameron Memorial Community Hospital started operating a clinic at the Event Center in mid-December, first as a regional site to vaccinate health care workers and first responders in the four-county area. That has since expanded to include the county Health Department and is now handling the general public.
“We’re thinking sometime in May,” Walsh told the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
“We are in talks with Cameron,” Walsh said on Tuesday, explaining that the need to vaccinate people will not go away based on some date on the calendar.
Vaccinations at the facility, which have been widely praised, should be winding down since more of the public will have had the opportunity to get a shot. Vaccines opened up to people 45 and older on Tuesday morning.
As of Saturday, the Cameron and Steuben County Health Department clinics that operate in tandem at the Event Center topped the 25,000 mark for total vaccinations.
That number is shots given, not necessarily people completely vaccinated. Of the 8,419 doses administered by the county by Monday, 5,611 people had received both doses and are considered fully vaccinated.
As of the end of the day Monday, Cameron’s clinic had administered 17,581 total doses.
By the end of Monday, between the two clinics, 26,000 doses exactly had been administered. The facility is open every day except Friday and Sunday. About 2,600 doses a week are administered.
Because of the capacity at the Event Center, it is serving people from a wide swath of Indiana.
While the clinic might cease operations sometime in May, that doesn’t mean vaccinations will end, too. Far from it.
“Vaccinations are not going away. We still have to give them out,” Walsh said.
Now that the age for eligibility keeps expanding, that will get to more of the public that is in the workforce and less able to get to the vaccine site that’s open generally when people are at work.
Walsh said she envisions setting up mass vaccinations on weekends at large venues throughout the county that can handle a lot of traffic, though those details have yet to be worked out.
“Saturday and Sunday is going to be a lot easier for them to come in,” Walsh said.
Cameron has been administering the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and Steuben County is using Moderna. Both require two shots for full efficacy. The other approved vaccine, Janssen, which is by Johnson & Johnson, is being used in a very limited supply by the county, typically for people who cannot take either the Pfizer or Moderna, Walsh said.
That vaccine is being administered Wednesday through Friday at the Health Department in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St. About 15 shots a day are administered because the county’s allotment is so small, Walsh said. These shots are by appointment only by calling the Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500.
Once the Event Center is no longer a vaccination site, the county will be able to start renting it out for receptions, meetings and the like. Parks Superintendent Frank Charlton said he and his staff have started fielding calls from people who want to rent the facility throughout the summer months.
Also, after the traffic at the facility, which undoubtedly is the most use ever at the Event Center since it was built in 2016, the surface on the concrete floor could use some sprucing up.
“That probably should be done this year,” Charlton said.
