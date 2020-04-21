LAGRANGE — Horse owners are ever aware of the potential for disease outbreaks in their herd and the possibility sick horses might need to be quarantined. But COVID-19 has flipped the equation in the equine world.
What happens when a horse owner has to self-quarantine? How can they make sure their horses are properly cared for?
Topeka veterinarian Jeff King is advising those who own a horse or horses have a contingency plan in place in case they become sick and have to self-isolate for 14 days. Owners who self-quarantine or are sick from the virus and aren’t prepared may be a scramble to make sure their horses are being taken care of while they are ill.
Experts recommend those horse owners ask themselves what essentials their horse or horses will need in the event of their absence. Assuming the owner will be unavailable, each owner should have a proper contingency plan.
Those plans should include:
• Have a friend in mind who can care for your horses while you’re recovering. It’s a good idea to ask a trusted friend or family member to be ready to care for your horse or horses just in case. They also suggest each owner writes out a comprehensive, up-to-date care plan for each animal that includes an exercise schedule, turnout times, a feed chart, and things like blanketing instructions.
• Clean water is always a must. If the owner is not feeling up to filling drinking troughs, keeping them topped off – and making sure the water is clean – is a key responsibility of the enlisted caretaker. Automatic waterers are convenient but standing water needs to cleaned periodically.
• Pack an emergency kit. If an owner can’t get a horse to the veterinarian, or the veterinarian is sick, having a fully-stocked emergency kit in advance is vital. Experts also recommend the person caring for the horse or horses know what to do in case the horse has a health emergency and the owner isn’t reachable.
• Stock up. Most self-quarantines for COVID-19 last 14 days, but recovery times differ. So stocking up for a few weeks for your horses’ needs is important – horse feed, hay, and any other pertinent supplies.
“One thing we’re learning from covid-19 is not to think it can’t happen to you,” said George Anderson, president/CEO of Bar-Bar-A Horse & Livestock Drinkers “Horse owners need to plan in advance to ensure their horses stay healthy while the owner is not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.