INDIANAPOLIS — Along with expanded testing, Indiana will be launching expanded resources to conduct contact tracing, helping identify people who may be exposed to COVID-19 and then removing from the public temporarily.
As Indiana looks ahead to reopening businesses and public spaces in the near future, being able to know who may have been exposed to the virus and having them quarantine to reduce possible further spread will be a key component of controlling new infections statewide.
On Wednesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box outlined measures the state will be taking to improve its ability to contact trace new infections.
The Indiana State Health Department will be training 500 people on contact tracing to help operate a call center that will reach out to positive COVID-19 patients and start the process of contact tracing.
That call center will be available 12 hours per day, seven days per week. Call center workers do not need to be college educated but will be required to complete online training and will work with epidemiologists and other medical officials to ensure that call center workers have the information they need to properly assist patients.
In a phone interview that may take one to two hours to complete with a patient positively identified with COVID-19, contact tracers will be answering questions but also gathering information about people who have had close contact with that infected person.
Typically, a person who contracted COVID-19 will have close contact with about 10 additional people, Box said.
After that, tracers will reach out those close contacts and be instructing them quarantine at home for 14 days and monitor their symptoms while at home. If, after two weeks, the person has no symptoms, they can return to work and public settings.
Box said determining who is a “close contact” is a process, which is why an initial interview may take a few hours to complete. Box noted, however, that household members would be one easily identifiable close contact, meaning that anyone with COVID-19 will likely cause their entire home to be locked down.
“We must be able to test individuals quickly and isolate them if they are positive,” Box said. “This is the way we can stop the spread.”
Previously, Box has stated that testing asymptomatic patients is not particularly effective as the COVID-19 test is less accurate on people who aren’t displaying symptoms. Therefore, simply testing people, clearing them as negative and allowing them to immediately go back to work is not a feasible solution.
Messages to those additional contacts will first go out as text and email messages from the Indiana State Department of Health asking for a person to call in, but if the state hasn’t heard back within four hours, a tracer will begin making phone calls to the exposed contact.
If they are still having trouble being reached, tracers from the local health department may even drop in at a person’s place of work or home to attempt to speak with them.
The tracing process will not be voluntarily, Box said, as health officials will be heavily relying on that information to prevent wider and spiraling transmission of COVID-19.
That being said, information gathered by contact tracers will be regarded as private medical data and will not be shared or distributed, Box said.
“You really are obligated to answer us and call us back,” Box said. “We don’t want them to get sick or go home and make someone who may be at-risk in their home get sick.”
