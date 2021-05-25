INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity ticked up again slightly in the second-to-last week of surveillance this season, topping 1% again for the first time since January.
That's still "minimal" activity, though, as has been the case for the entirety of 2021.
For the week ended May 15, Indiana recorded 596 more instances of "influenza-like illness," bringing the 2020-21 season total to 15,324.
The percentage of cases seen at outpatient facilities increased slightly to 1.18%, up from 0.99% a week ago.
It's the first time flu activity has topped 1% since the week ended Jan. 15, although 1% rates are considered very low for flu activity.
With the flu season almost over, Indiana never saw any appreciable rise in flu cases, which health officials have credited to a fall, winter and spring of people using masks, social distancing and improved hygiene and cleaning.
Indiana has logged just five deaths attributable to flu this season, far lower than the annual average of about 150 deaths per year. No new deaths were reported this past week.
The state has seen weekly flu rates hang right around 1% or lower for almost the entire season. At this time of year as warmer weather sets in, flu rates usually sit at 1-1.5%, making current numbers normal for this period of the year.
Flu rates also ticked up a bit at urgent care centers and emergency rooms, rising to 1.04% from 0.94% a week ago. That figure is also in line with typical numbers at this part of the season, which generally sit around 1% over the past five years.
Next week will be the final flu report from the state's annual surveillance, closing the book on the mildest season in the available history posted to the Indiana State Department of Health's website.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
