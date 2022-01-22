AUBURN — Two people died of and nearly 600 people tested positive with COVID-19 according to the latest report from the DeKalb County Health Department.
One of the deceased was above 60 years of age and the other was above 70 years of age.
In all, there were 598 new COVID-19 cases in the county between Jan. 15-21, according to the news release from the health department.
This brings the total number of COVID-positive deaths in DeKalb County to 99 and the total number of positive cases to 10,339.
By age group, positive cases were as follows: 47 between ages 0-10; 89 between ages 11-20; 111 between ages 21-30; 108 between ages 31-40; 84 between ages 41-50; 78 between ages 51-60; 47 between ages 61-70; 23 between ages 71-80; nine between ages 81-90 and two between 91-100.
The DeKalb County Health Department reminds people of the following:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people;
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done;
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up;
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork; and
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
