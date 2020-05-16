ANGOLA — Clerks in northeast Indiana have experienced a surge in requests for mail-in ballots as well as ballots returned for the June 2 primary as people have been deciding to stay away from the polls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In-person voting on election day will still take place — Gov. Eric Holcomb says he plans to vote in person — but record numbers of people are requesting mail-in ballots after restrictions on doing so were lifted by the Indiana Election Commission because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“We have been extremely busy this primary with vote by mail,” said Tangi Manahan, Steuben County Clerk.
While clerks are making the normal preparations for the election, such as getting ready for in-person absentee voting and trying to round up poll workers for Election Day, they have the added task of handling requests for mail-in ballots, and up until recent days, with a skeleton staff.
People need to call their county clerk and request an application for a mail-in ballot. Once the request is received the clerk then sends out mail-in ballots. The deadline to return applications is Thursday. The deadline to return ballots is noon, June 2, Election Day.
Noble County Clerk Shelley Mawhorter is putting her money where her mouth is. She has really been promoting mail-in voting because of the need to social distance and not congregate in groups. That prompted her to mail in her ballot for the first time ever, even though she works in the clerk's office and could easily vote absentee in the courthouse.
“I have never voted by mail. I did this year mainly because I have pushed it so hard,” Mawhorter said. “I worry about everyone coming and going and being in the vote site.”
Absentee voting has been growing the past three presidential election cycles, but mail-in voting has really taken off in Indiana for this primary.
As of Wednesday, Mahanan had received 1,541 requests for mail-in ballots with 270 applications still out. In 2016, 219 people voted by mail and there were 846 total absentee ballots cast.
Mawhorter said she has received 1,572 ballots and has a more than 1,000 out.
“We feel we have about 1,100 ballots still out as of now,” she said on Friday.
Demand is great in the other counties as well.
“Previous years of course there were not many ballots by mail like this year. We normally only have maybe about 50 requests for a primary. This compares to the 2016 General Election requests,” said Bonnie Brown, LaGrange County Clerk.
As of Thursday, LaGrange County had received 714 requests for ballots and 472 had been returned.
Requests are very brisk in DeKalb County.
“As of today, we have mailed 2,627 ballots out. We are receiving on average 100 applications for absentee by mail a day and are getting the ballots out the same day or the following day after receiving the completed application. There have been 1,725 ballots returned and 902 ballots that have not yet been returned,” said DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright.
This compares to 215 mail-in ballots in the primary and 662 in the general election in 2016, Albright said.
“We anticipate having 3,000-4,000 mail-in ballots this election if the current trend continues,” Albright said.
Ballots must be received by noon on Election Day, with the exception for people who are overseas and members of the armed services.
“We encourage voters to complete the ballot as soon as they receive it and return it as soon as possible so it’s received in time,” Albright said.
More than 330,600 Indiana residents have requested absentee ballots for the June 2 primary election, which is nearly six times more than 2016, Secretary of State Connie Lawson said in a press availability on Friday.
That compares with nearly 48,000 Hoosiers who voted by mail in the 2016 primary.
With four days left to request a ballot, the numbers will keep climbing daily
Some counties have sent out absentee ballot applications to all registered voters in a bid to reduce in-person voting on Election Day. Some counties have been hard pressed to find poll workers because of the coronavirus.
Lawson urges voters to be mindful of their fellow Hoosiers at the polls and practice social distancing and wear protective gear.
"For those of you planning to vote early in-person or in-person on primary day … wear a mask. If you've got gloves, they're clean, you can wear those to the polling place, too," Lawson said.
Officials at the Indiana Election Commission said the large number of mail-in ballots, along with the need to follow other coronavirus prevention measures, could delay election results in some counties by a day or two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.