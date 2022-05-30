INDIANAPOLIS — The 2021-22 flu season is over, and closes out as one of the mildest in the past decade.
Flu rates never really ticked up in any serious way throughout the fall, winter and spring, meanwhile the number of deaths attributable to flu over the past 32 weeks was third-lowest since 2011.
In the 32nd week of flu monitoring, the season closed out with one final "minimal" rating, with 1.41% of cases reported by monitoring sites being "influenza-like illness." Emergency departments and urgent care clinics closed the season with 1.45% of cases.
Those figures were in line with typical end-of-season numbers over the past decade.
Looking back over the past eight months, this year's flu season was one of the mildest on record, arguably the second-mildest in recent history.
Flu numbers did tick up to about 3% by the end of 2021, but even that was lower than most years and flu activity dropped right after that and stayed down all throughout 2022.
Although the 2015-16 season had less flu activity early in the season, that year saw a spring surge up to 5% that wasn't the case.
The only season that saw less flu activity than this season was last season, as the 2020-21 season saw very little activity from start to finish, likely due to preventative measures that were in place due to COVID-19 also helping to control influenza, another infectious respiratory disease.
Indiana recorded 59 deaths attributable to flu this year, which was third-lowest for a season total dating back to 2011.
Of those deaths, 39 were people age 65 or older, 11 were in the 50-64 range, six between ages 25-49, two in the 5-24 age group and one in the under 5 age group.
Lower totals were recorded in both 2020-21, with seven deaths, and 2011-12, which had just three flu deaths logged.
The deadliest season in recent history came in 2017-18, when the state recorded 336 deaths.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, ranging between about 70-150 in an average year. In good years, that number can be lower than 10 deaths, as happened last season, but can top 300 deaths caused by flu in particularly bad years.
Weekly flu reports can be found online at in.gov/health/erc/infectious-disease-epidemiology/diseases-and-conditions-resource-page/weekly-influenza-reports/.
Surveillance for the 2022-23 flu season will begin in October.
