INDIANAPOLIS — Half of all Hoosiers now have at least one thing in common — they’ve all had their nose swabbed at least once to look for COVID-19.
As of Monday, a total of 3,394,981 unique Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19, surpassing the 50% mark based on Indiana’s brand-new 2020 U.S. Census population numbers of 6,785,528 people.
About 1-in-5 people tested for COVID-19 have tested positive for it at some point, with slightly over 723,000 cases diagnosed all time in Indiana.
Although about 3.4 million unique individuals have tested, the total number of tests is significantly higher at 9.86 million, meaning that, on average, Hoosiers who have been tested have been tested about three times since the start of the pandemic.
Overall, women have been slightly more likely to get tested than men, with women making up 53.5% of all tested individuals in Indiana, compared to 45.1% who were men and another 1.4% that weren’t specified.
Testing for COVID-19 has slowed in recent months as vaccines have gone out and the pandemic has receded somewhat.
November 2020 was the biggest month for testing first-timers in Indiana, with an average of nearly 17,000 unique individuals getting tested each day, although in December the number of total tests run was slightly higher.
Numbers of unique individuals being tested have been dropping since, with the state averaging about 4,100 per day getting tested for the first time in April 2021.
Nowadays, most tests being done for COVID-19 on a daily basis are retests of people who have been tested at least once before.
In August 2020, about 70% of tests being done were first-time tests on new people, but that rate has been in continual decline as more and more people took their first-ever nasal swab.
Recently, less than 20% of new tests being done on a day-to-day basis are first-timers, with the rest being new tests on someone who has been swabbed at least once before.
Locally, there have been 64,389 residents in the four-county area tested at least once for COVID-19, which is only about 40% of the total population of the region and therefore running behind the statewide average.
