INDIANAPOLIS — Statewide COVID-19 spread ratings improved across the state as more counties moved out of the worst red rating, but all 92 counties continue to see high spread of the virus.
Still, most counties are now in orange representing “high” instead of “very high” spread from a red rating.
Northeast Indiana remains washed out in red, with all four counties in the local area getting the worst rating for the fifth consecutive week.
Statewide, 35 counties remain in red, a decrease from 45 counties a week ago. Because of that, the number of orange counties increased from 56 to 57.
Indiana lost its only county clinging to a yellow rating, with the state now having zero counties in “moderate” spread as well as zero in a blue rating representing “low spread.” The state hasn’t a single county rated blue since Nov. 17.
In northeast Indiana, it’s another week of red ratings as LaGrange County continues to boast the state’s worst positivity rating, while DeKalb County has reclaimed the dubious distinction of having the second-highest positivity rate in the state again.
In LaGrange County, positivity increased from a week ago to a state-worst 23.17%, up from 21.88%, while cases fell to 212 per 100,000 from 416 per 100,000.
If cases fell below 200 per 100,000, LaGrange County would actually drop to orange despite having lousy positivity, because counties need to surpass both 200 cases per 100,000 and 15% positivity in order to get into the red.
Unlike LaGrange County, DeKalb County is nowhere near getting out of the red, with the state’s second-highest positivity rate and a bottom-10 per-capita case rate. Positivity increased to 22.66%, up from 20.58%, while cases came down to 637 per 100,000 from 770 a week ago, although that’s still very high as compared to other counties.
One county that’s also seeing a similar very high case rate is northern neighbor Steuben County, which sits at 627 cases per 100,000, down from 696 per 100,000 a week ago. Positivity in Steuben County did improve a little to 16.76% from 17% a week back.
Noble County showed improvement across both metrics, with cases falling to 431 per 100,000 from 626 last week, and positivity declining to 15.99% from 17.88%.
Indiana looks like its on the way out of its latest surge in cases and hospitalizations, with both metric peaking a little earlier this month. While rates of cases and hospitalizations haven’t started to markedly decline yet, both have plateaued and started a slow decrease.
Statewide deaths have continued to increase, although deaths are a lagging indicator and typically don’t change direction until three or four weeks after the other metrics.
Despite the improvement, Indiana’s current virus activity remains at its second-highest levels ever, exceeded only by the record surge of November/December/January last winter.
The majority of new virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to occur among the state’s unvaccinated population, which now represents slightly under half of the statewide population. Actual numbers of Hoosiers who have no protection against the virus is actually even smaller, as people who previously contracted the virus but didn’t get shots afterward are counted as “unvaccinated” even though they would have some natural immunity against the virus afterward.
Natural immunity, like vaccines, has proven to not be durable and long-lasting, as Indiana has now recorded about 8,000 reinfection cases — people who had COVID-19 once before and have since contracted it a second time.
On Wednesday, the state passed 1.2 million total cases and 18,000 total deaths from the virus since March 2020.
