LAGRANGE — Despite a huge spike in LaGrange County’s unemployment numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, officials with the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County say they’re not seeing a big surge in the number of families looking for help, at least for now.
But the organization is asking people to temporarily stop dropping off used clothing and other miscellaneous household items at least until the end of the month.
Richard Yoder, president of the Clothes and Food Basket, said his organization continues to help about 25 to 30 families with groceries two days a week. The pantry is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Yoder said food availability at the pantry remained relatively stable right now, although the organization has made some big changes to the way that food it hands out is distributed.
For starters, while the Clothes and Food basket is still open to walk-up traffic, but only one person per car is allowed into the building at any given time. A volunteer stationed at the organization’s main entrance tells each person when it’s their turn to enter the building.
“We’re doing okay,” Yoder said. “We bring one person from a family at a time, and that person stands in one spot and orders his food from there.”
Yoder said the organization’s volunteers are adhering to health board guidelines about social distancing. Visitors are only allowed to stand in one spot, more than six feet away from any volunteer. Once each is filled, those clients will gather up their groceries and be asked to exit the building quickly to all the volunteers the time needed to prep for the next person in line.
Yoder said with the recent spike in unemployment in the area, he expected to see more people turning to the local food pantry for help to feed their families, but so far, the organization’s daily numbers have remained near what they were before the coronavirus shutdown.
We thought our numbers would be higher, but people are paying attention and apparently staying home,” he said. “The community has been great to us and we want to thank them. We also want to be there for them during times of need like right now. People still have to eat.”
Yoder did stress that people need to understand the organization is not currently accepting any donations of clothing or other miscellanies items at this time. He said he anticipates that portion of the organization will be open again around May 1.
“Hopefully, our county will be back up and running by May. Please do not bring in any clothing or miscellanies items to us until May 1. We were there only to serve groceries during our normal hours. We appreciate the community’s support.”
The pantry is still accepting donations of food.
