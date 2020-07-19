Don’t forget your mask when you go out to the store this week.
Starting Monday, numerous retailers are requiring shoppers to wear masks in order to be able to enter their stores. Some shops, like Costco and Menards, have been doing this for months, but last week Walmart announced it was shifting that direction and it opened the floodgate for other retailers to follow suit.
Kroger, Meijer, Target, Walgreens and CVS were added to the list and probably many more are already following. It’s changing on a day-by-day basis, as businesses are taking that step now in lieu of cities or states that haven’t.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has avoided declaring a statewide mask mandate, instead practicing the “local control” mantra of his conservative upbringing. While Indiana won’t mandate it for all Hoosiers, Holcomb has expressly been supportive of communities or businesses that want to make that determination themselves.
Lately, top health officials on the national level have been speaking more about how much quicker the U.S. could get a handle on COVID-19 if everyone masked up.
But wearing a mask, despite being easy and harmless to do, has become the most bitter battleground. Some are willing to, and some have, gone to the grave swearing up and down they’ll never wear a mask.
We’ve seen enough videos on social media of adults throwing tantrums in stores, flinging items out of their cart and yelling at store employees who have told them they have to mask up.
Let’s hope northeast Indiana won’t be the home of the next Karen to go viral on Facebook or Twitter.
Masks aren’t the end-all, be-all. They are effective at reducing transmission but they’re not perfect. You can still get sick while wearing one and so can someone else. But reducing transmission even by a percentage can go a long way toward breaking transmission chains.
We’re sure people are already loading up their “personal freedom” defenses. But remember businesses also have freedoms and that includes the freedom to deny service to people who don’t follow the rules they set for themselves.
If you’re so dead set against wearing a mask, remember that local stores offer both delivery and pickup options, where you can sit at home or sit in your car without a mask and still get your groceries and supplies you need.
And, as we’re reminded often that you wear a mask for others, also remember the other people who work for these stores. Their jobs have been complicated enough over the last four months without getting into yelling matches with disgruntled customers who won’t wear a mask for 15 minutes despite them doing it all day while stocking shelves and ringing up the stuff you’re shopping for.
Be kind. Be considerate. Be safe.
Remember your mask when you go shopping.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.