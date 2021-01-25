INDIANAPOLIS — Steuben County has logged another COVID-19, it's 46th overall and 13th this month.
Steuben County had now matched the number of deaths it logged in December. Steuben has been the only local county not to see a significant drop in COVID-19 deaths in 2021 compared to the end of 2020.
Statewide cases and deaths remained low over the weekend and the four-county area, as gains from the last two weeks have continued into this week.
Steuben County's 46th death occurred on Sunday and was a person 80 years old or older.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, one has been a person in his or her 40s, nine have been people in their 60s, 10 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 25 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Steuben County has now recorded 13 COVID-19 deaths in January, matching 13 deaths recorded in December. The county had eight in November, meaning that 74% of all of the county's deaths have occurred since Nov. 1.
Nursing homes in Steuben County have been impacted recently, accounting for some, but not all of the recent fatalities recorded in the county.
Steuben has been an outlier in the region, which has seen an overall drop in deaths since the changing of the year. DeKalb County had 49 deaths total across November and December but just three since; LaGrange County has had only two deaths after 38 in the last two months of 2020; and Noble County has logged four deaths after 17 total in November and December.
The state saw a comparatively low number of deaths over the weekend, with 23 reported Sunday and just 12 reported on Monday. It's the first time since Oct. 26 that the state has reported fewer than 20 deaths in any single day.
Death counts are always lowest over the weekend and typically the highest on Tuesdays, as reporting catches up from the weekend lag, so expect to see numbers tick up as the week goes on.
That being said, average daily deaths have continued to fall from very high figures in December. Indiana is averaging 58 deaths per day so far in January, a marked decreased from 79 per day average in December. It's still higher than November's 45 deaths per day, but the numbers have been trending steadily downward in the first month of 2021.
Case counts were also lower over the weekend, with the state logging 2,520 and 2,189 cases over the last two days. Those numbers are down compared to their same-day comparisons a week ago as cases have continued to trend downward.
Statewide hospitalizations have continued to drop, falling to 2,045 total patients in the state, the lowest number since the first week of November. The total patient census is still running about double what it was before the fall 2020 surge started, but have shown considerable improvement from an all-time high of more than 3,400 patients back on Nov. 30.
Case counts across the four-county area were low over the past two days, with DeKalb County adding 27 cases, Noble County with 26, Steuben County with 13 and LaGrange County with 12.
Northeast Indiana a region has seen a considerable drop in cases since mid-November. The 11-county region was averaging more than 800 cases per day at that time, which dropped to about 575 per day in the first week of January and has fallen even further to about 300 per day.
