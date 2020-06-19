ANGOLA — While neighboring counties are seeing their COVID-19 cases spike greatly, Steuben County is inching along.
The past week, said data from the Steuben County Health Department, there were five new cases.
This information comes with the newest demographic data released by the Health Department, which is issued on Fridays.
As of Friday, there were 107 cases logged in Steuben County, up from 102 the previous Friday. There had not been any new cases registered since Tuesday. Of the cases logged, 82 people are considered recovered and there have been two COVID-19 deaths, the least in the four-county area.
“As we continue forward with the Back on Track Indiana reopening stages in Steuben County, it is still necessary for residents and visitors to socially distance at least 6 feet, wash hands with soap and water often, cover your sneezes and coughs, and wear a face covering when recommended,” said information from the Health Department. “These measures will help keep our community safe and keep the number of COVID-19 diagnosed patients as low as possible. We urge all community members and visitors to the county to practice social responsibility in their daily lives.”
Local COVID-19 testing is being performed at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital’s Respiratory Clinic and to be screened for testing call the Cameron COVID-19 Resource Line at 667-5555 daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The closest OptumServe location is in Noble County at the Community Learning Center at 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. It is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and an appointment is required. Any individual seeking testing must be an Indiana resident. Appointments can be made by calling 888-634-1116 or at https://lhi.care/covidtesting.
