INDIANAPOLIS — A day after Noble County recorded a new death, LaGrange County is reporting its 11th death from COVID-19.
It’s the first new death in LaGrange County in more than a month.
According to Friday’s statewide report from the Indiana State Department of Health, LaGrange County had its 11th death attributed to COVID-19.
The person who died was someone in their 60s, according to state age group breakdowns of deaths. All 10 deaths prior to the new one were people 70 or older, with eight in their 70s and two in their 80s.
No other specific information was available about the deceased.
The death occurred on Wednesday, according to the state dashboard. The death was the first in LaGrange County since July 13.
LaGrange County’s 11th death comes one day after Noble County reported its 30th death. Although the reporting days differed by one day, both people died on Wednesday, according to the state.
LaGrange County’s new death came on a day when Indiana as a whole reported another day of double-digit deaths, with 13 overall. Indiana has had double-digit deaths for four straight days.
Death numbers are up minorly in August compared to June. Indiana averaged 10 COVID-19 deaths per day throughout July, which has risen to 11 deaths per day average thus far in August.
Statewide case numbers continue to trend much higher than last month, with the state averaging 865 cases per day in August, compared to 663 per day in July.
On Friday, after lower numbers throughout the week, Indiana returned to posting more than, 1,000 cases of COVID-19, adding 1,040 cases.
It’s the first time since Aug. 15 that cases were over 1,000. Prior to that, Indiana had logged seven 1,000-plus days in a 10-day span.
Although the number of cases rose to high levels again, the good news is that the result came on very robust testing, resulting in a lower positivity rate.
Indiana set a new single-day record, processing 20,232 tests overall. With that testing the number — the first time the state has topped 20,000 tests in a single day since the state starting listing total testing numbers on July 30 — the positivity rate was down to 5.14%, slightly lower than the two days prior.
Locally, new cases numbers continue to rise at low rates.
Noble County added four new cases, DeKalb County increased three, LaGrange County added two and Steuben County was up one from the day prior.
No other deaths were reported in the area. Noble County has had 30 total deaths since March, DeKalb County has had four and Steuben County has recorded three.
