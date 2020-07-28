Annual church
bazaar canceled
LAGRANGE — Due to the dangers presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church’s Annual November Bazaar has been canceled for this year.
The LaGrange church says vendors and patrons will be invited back when the event returns to the church’s calendar in 2021.
