INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 continues to look and feel like an afterthought as activity is staying at record-low levels with little to report across the state.
Indiana averaged 167 cases per day over the past week, nearly the same as the 169 per day average recorded last week. That's a new all-time best mark for the state as new case rates hold below what was once the best-ever marks of slightly under 200 cases per day back in June 2021.
Hospitalization numbers improved again with more discharges, as now just 238 patients are currently admitted for treatment for COVID-19. That's down again from 260 patients a week back and also a best-ever figure for the state in that metric.
And, lastly, statewide deaths per day have now also tied the state's best-ever mark, with only two deaths attributable to COVID-19 occurring per day across the entire state. That's down from three deaths per day average last week.
That being said, the four-county area did log two new deaths from the virus, with one in Noble County and one in Steuben County, breaking a streak of three consecutive weeks of no deaths.
Noble County's 153rd death was a person in their 70s. That death occurred in April, although an exact date is not available due to changes in how the state dashboard displays death data now.
To date in Noble County, six deaths have been among a resident in their 40s, nine were people in their 50s, 25 people in their 60s, 39 people in their 70s and 74 at 80 or older.
In Steuben County, its 117th death was a person 80 years old or older, according to demographic data.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, two have been people in their 30s, one has been a person in his or her 40s, 10 have been people in their 50s, 22 have been people in their 60s, 37 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 43 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
In the past, Indiana had gone through up and down cycles of about two or three months each of rising rates and then ebbing activity, but after peaking in mid-January at more than 14,000 cases per day, the state has seen no new resurgence in the virus.
There’s currently no sign that activity is starting to pick back up and no major threats elsewhere in the U.S. or globally at the moment that would suggest a new spike may be soon to come.
That still remains a possibility in the future, but for now, the state remains at its best marks in the more than two years since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the Hoosier state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.