ANGOLA — With the order to shelter in place being given for the state of Indiana, the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County will be closed to the public until further notice.
The only exception will be for those with an adoption in process coming to pick up their animal.
Staff will continue to be in the building daily, taking care of the animals and keeping them comfortable, happy and healthy.
Additional information can be found online, chssteubencounty.org or on Facebook, @SteubenCountyHumaneSociety.
