INDIANAPOLIS — One county is a little better, one county is a little worse and two are unchanged in this week's COVID-19 county metrics ratings from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Overall, the statewide picture is much the same this week as it was last week, with 91 of 92 counties in the state in the worst two ratings, orange and red, representing high spread of COVID-19.
Locally, Steuben County showed a bit of improvement and dropped to orange after being in red for two consecutive weeks, while on the other end DeKalb County jumped back up to red after dropping to orange last week.
LaGrange County remains in the worst red rating for the fourth consecutive week, while Noble County stays in the orange for the sixth-straight week.
After sitting right on the upper side of the orange/red line last week, Steuben County saw continued improvement in its positivity rate, which helped it drop to the better rating this week.
Positivity was down sharply to 10.67% from 15.11% last week. Dropping below 15% was good enough to take the county back to orange, but it plummeted almost five full percentage points. Per-capita case rates also improved, with 479 cases per 100,000 down from 737 cases per 100,000 a week ago.
A caveat: Per capita case rights are likely down more so due to a slowdown in testing over the Thanksgiving holiday week compared to actual improvement in the spread of the virus, although improvements in positivity show that it may also be less prevalent in the community now.
Despite dropping to a lower color grade, Steuben County will still remain in red-level restrictions on gatherings as the state requires a county to sit at a lower grade for at least two consecutive weeks before easing off COVID-19 restrictions.
DeKalb County has been yo-yoing between red and orange over the last four weeks, going from orange to red, down to orange last week and back to red this week.
After positivity dropped last week from 16.3% to 14.77%, qualifying the county just barely for the orange rating, positivity went up over the past week, increasing back to 17.36%. That triggered DeKalb County back into the red. Per-capita case counts were down to 540 per 100,000 from 639 per 100,000, a week ago.
DeKalb County will remain in red-level restrictions on gatherings as it had never dropped as the state requires two consecutive weeks at a lower rating to ease off restrictions, a requirement the county didn't hit.
As for the other two counties, LaGrange County remains firmly in the red although and showed a mix of progress and loss on its metrics.
LaGrange County posted a per-capita case rate of 373 cases per 100,000, up from 348 per 100,000 a week before. But positivity showed some marked improvement to 18.33% from 25.79% last week. Despite the improvement, LaGrange County still has the third-worst positivity rate in the state.
Noble County showed a little improvement in both metrics, but still stays in the orange rating for the sixth consecutive week.
Per-capita case counts dropped to 588 per 100,000 from 779 per 100,000 and positivity was down slightly to 11.84% from 12.31% a week ago.
Statewide, Indiana's overall picture barely changed from a week ago.
This week, there are 16 counties in red compared to 17 a week ago and there are 75 counties in orange compared to 74 a week ago. Only one county was yellow for moderate spread while zero were in blue for low spread again.
The color-coded ratings trigger differing restrictions across the state per Gov. Eric Holcombs most recent executive order.
Counties in orange for high spread should have local leaders convene to discuss actions that could be implemented to reduce spread and school officials should review plans for extra-curricular activities and other events to ensure compliance with gathering restrictions and other mitigation.
Orange counties have gatherings limited to 50 people; businesses should reduce the number of people congregating in common areas like break rooms; attendance at K-12 activities including sports are limited to 25% capacity; and community sports leagues and tournaments can continue, although attendance should be reduced.
Red counties have similar measures to orange counties, with additional guidance for local officials to consider limiting operational hours for bars, taverns, nightclubs and restaurants.
Gatherings are limited to 25 people but are being encouraged to postpone or cancel; businesses should reduce gatherings in common areas; restaurants are strongly encouraged to promote phone or online ordering and curbside pickup; school events and athletics will be limited to only participants, support staff and parents and siblings with no other attendees and face coverings are required; recreational leagues may continue but attendance should be limited to participants and only parents and minor children of those parents; senior center activities must be canceled or postponed; and hospitals, long-term care centers and other congregate settings should limit visitation based on community metrics.
Counties will be expected to implement more restrictive measures if they move up a color code, but in order to ease restrictions they have to enter and stay in a lower color code for at least two consecutive weeks.
