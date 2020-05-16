EMMA — Westview announced it will be hosting a graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.
The school corporation’s board of directors formally approved a plan to allow the high school to host a graduation ceremony on Friday, July 10, starting at 7 p.m. in the school’s main gymnasium.
The school district will limit the number of people allowed to enter the building by making the ceremony a ticketed event. Each member of the class of 2020 will be given 4 tickets for parents and guests to use to attend the ceremony. The entire event will be broadcast via the internet by Lagwana Media.
Rich Cory, Westview High School principal, said in order for Westview to comply with the state’s reopening plan, the school will enforce social distancing requirements in the gym. Facemasks are encouraged, but not required.
“If you have been ill, or exposed, or have symptoms, please stay home,” he added.
Cory said the school system wished to thank students, parents, and the community for their understanding in this matter.
He did add that the school’s annual prom is canceled due to social distancing guidelines as well as from guidance provided the school by the Lagrange County Health Department.
