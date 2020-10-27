LAGRANGE — Just like the rest of Indiana, health officials in LaGrange County are worried as they’ve watched coronavirus numbers steadily increase.
Again.
After watching numbers fall to just one or two cases per day average in August and September, October’s numbers have been disappointing.
Confirmed coronavirus infections continue to skyrocket. After reporting only about 50 new cases in LaGrange County for the entire month of September, health officials watched as that many new infections popped up in the first week of October alone.
LaGrange county also received an orange rating in the state’s weekly COVID-19 transmission metric, indicating moderate to high spread of the virus.
Since the state went to Stage 5 of its reopening plan on Sept. 26, LaGrange County has also logged four deaths. It has the second-most all-time deaths in the four-county area at 15, far behind leader Noble County at 35.
The reason for those increased numbers, said LaGrange County Health Department Health Officer Dr. Tony Pechin, is simple. People are spending more time indoors around others.
“Everyone is moving indoors,” he said. “I think that’s the major factor. A lot of times, cold viruses are, for whatever reason, more prominent in the colder months, and so the coronavirus is a form of the cold virus.”
Recently, LaGrange County has been topping the state’s charts for positivity, reporting the second-highest positivity rate in Indiana. On Monday, LaGrange County’s positivity rate stood at more than 20%, greater than any other community in northern Indiana.
Pechin blames that rise in cases on what he called COVID fatigue.
“I get it. Everyone is just tired of it,” he explained.
But that fatigue is causing people to drop their guard, and with that, health departments are seeing increasing new cases of COVID infections. Several new infections were reported in local schools and churches. Pechin said area schools have done a “great job” of protecting children from COVID, but people are contracting the disease outside of the school setting and then bringing into the schools.
“I think what’s we have more COVID because people are socializing and aren’t wearing masks, and those two things cause problems,” he said. “So people are going to church, and they’re not wearing masks. People go to restaurants, and restaurants are full at times, and people aren’t wearing masks. “
Pechin said the same thing is happening at local nursing homes.
“The processes in those institutions are good, but when people from the outside come in to go to work, they spread the disease. That’s a problem,” he added.
Technically, LaGrange County is still under the county health department order that mandates businesses require people who enter wear a mask and practice social distancing, but Pechin admits fewer and fewer businesses are adhering to that practice.
In addition, some groups have abandoned wearing masking and practicing social distancing at all.
“Culturally, they’ve made decisions that weren’t based on science,” Pechin said.
In the end, Pechin encourages people to not grow complacent in light of the increasing risk of contracting the coronavirus.
“I’m just encouraging all those people who are concerned to not frequent those places where others aren’t wearing masks,” he said. “You just have to take care of yourself, protect yourself.
