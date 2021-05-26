INDIANAPOLIS — Most of Indiana is now experiencing "low" spread of COVID-19, including two out of four counties locally as weekly ratings improved again this week.
LaGrange and DeKalb counties dropped back to blue, the best rating, for the first time since early April, while Noble and Steuben counties stayed yellow for another week, indicating moderate spread of the virus.
Indiana as a whole showed more improvement again this week, not quite to its best point ever, but notable improvements even compared to a few weeks ago.
About 2.46 million Hoosiers, 42.3% of the state's population 12 and older, are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rates that have coincided with dropping case and death figures over the last five months.
Locally, LaGrange and DeKalb counties both improved back to blue ratings this week, the first time both of those counties have been there since April 7.
Both counties made the drop due to improved positivity, which fell below 5% in both places.
In LaGrange County, positivity dropped to 4.92%, significantly lower than last week's 9.01% a week ago. Cases counts also dropped to 35 per 100,000 per capita, from 65 per 100,000 the previous week.
In DeKalb County, cases ticked up a bit to 82 per 100,000 from 52 per 100,000 a week ago, but positivity was down to 3.99% from 5.71% a week ago, which was good enough for the improved color grade.
Counties can hit blue rating if they have cases lower than 100 per 100,000 on a week as well as positivity below 5%.
Noble County has a good positivity rate at 4.15%, down from 5.18% last week, but it's case rate remained too high to push it to blue, increasing to 131 cases per 100,000 from 106 a week ago. A drop below 100 cases per 100,000 with a similar positivity rate would put Noble in the blue in coming weeks.
Steuben County is the only local county remaining firm stuck in yellow for now, with a per-capita case rate of 72 per 100,000 and positivity of 7.54%, although both were improvements from a week ago.
Overall, Indiana saw some notable improvement this week, with no counties rated orange for "high" spread and none rated red for "very high" spread, the first time that's happened since March 17.
The number of blue counties increased from 49 to 58, while yellow counties dropped from 41 to 33.
Vaccination rates across Indiana has slowed, and while some states in the U.S. have hit more than 50% of their populations fully vaccinated, Indiana is trailing that achievement.
Locally, vaccination rates are lower, with Steuben County in the 40% range, Noble and DeKalb counties in the low 30% range and LaGrange County at just over 20%, worst of Indiana's 92 counties.
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all dropped dramatically since the start of the year, coinciding with rising vaccination rates, especially among the state's most vulnerable elderly population.
Although younger people are at greatly reduced risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, health officials encourage all Hoosiers to get inoculated as a way to prevent possible breakthrough cases, as a way to protect people who can't get vaccinated such as immune-compromised patients and as a way to prevent further replication of the virus leading to potential new mutations and variant strains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.