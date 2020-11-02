ANGOLA — Steuben County REMC taking over Steuben County Fiber Network is about improving the quality of life of the community.
In a meeting Monday with the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, REMC CEO Kevin Keiser and Jennifer Danic, CEO of the Steuben County Community Foundation — owner of the Fiber Network until the end of the year — talked briefly about how the deal came together and how the change of ownership will benefit Steuben County.
On Oct. 12, the REMC board and the Community Foundation board came to an agreement to transfer ownership of the Fiber Network — formerly known as iMAN — to REMC for $2.4 million.
For the REMC board, Keiser said, it was about improving the quality of life for its membership and the rural Steuben County community.
“Quite honestly, that’s why were in it,” Keiser said.
He said the REMC’s board recognized that it needed to bring high-quality, broadband service to its members and buying the Steuben County Fiber Network provided much needed existing infrastructure to get the work started.
The member-owned REMC, a non-profit organization, will still end up investing some $25 million in addition to the $2.4 million purchase price of the Fiber Network, which covers some 180 miles of dark fiber in the county.
“There will be some risk, some risk to our members, but there’s a bigger risk by doing nothing,” Keiser said.
The Fiber Network got started around 2000 through the work of the Community Foundation and Bill Geiger of Clear Lake Electric. There has been much community investment in the dark fiber network that connects all Steuben County schools, Trine University, libraries, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and numerous businesses throughout the county. There currently are seven internet service providers who make the internet connections for Fiber Network users.
The Fiber Network is like the conduit that carries the fiber that are utilized by companies that provide broadband service.
Keiser said it will take four to five years to connect all of its member farms, homes and businesses to the network. It will provide much faster speeds than anything currently offered.
Keiser said the Fiber Network will remain a non-profit business that’s part of REMC.
That’s the way the network was established in 2000 by the Community Foundation, a non-profit. It was started because local leaders realized if the community had to wait for investor-owned utilities to bring broadband to the community, it probably wouldn’t happen.
There’s still a glaring void out in the community, particularly for residents. This was made painfully obvious when COVID-19 shutdown schools and businesses. Many students didn’t have internet or fast enough internet connections to do their school work from home.
Keiser said the investment by the REMC will also allow Steuben County to grow economically by being able to provide broadband to a wider area and to businesses that demand it.
Which gets back to the original mission of iMAN. It was to provide a huge need in the community.
The Foundation’s Danic said a couple years ago, the board realized that the goal of the Fiber Network had been completed and it was time to move on.
By selling the Fiber Network to REMC, it allows the network to grow in the hands of a utility that is in the business of providing a service.
“It has grown piece by piece by piece,” Danic said. “Our management, our holding on to it would limit its future.”
After due diligence by the Foundation board, it was determined that Steuben County REMC was the perfect new owner, so a deal was consummated.
Danic said the sale will allow the Fiber Network to grow and further expand on its original mission: providing broadband where it otherwise not be built.
The proceeds from the sale will be turned over to the next big thing for the Foundation to work on.
“Anything that might come of this, we’re going to do that again,” she said.
Keiser and Danic gave a big thanks to the County Commissioners for the investment of $2 million of Major Moves money in 2008-09 to help build the system to all corners of the county.
“Steuben County government has a lot of work to be proud of,” Danic said.
“We did it for just this reason,” Commissioner Jim Crowl said. “The $2 million was well invested.”
“I just want to congratulate all of you on this,” Commissioner Lynne Liechty said.
In return for its investment, a Steuben County Government fund was established by the Foundation. That fund has seen about $76,000 in Fiber Network profits invested in it — it didn’t start turning a profit until 2015 — which has grown to more than $80,000.
Even though the Fiber Network becomes REMC property on Jan. 1, the Steuben County Fund remains at the Foundation in perpetuity.
