LAGRANGE — At least two area businesses, a doctor’s office, and the Lagrange County Public Library system, have shut down or closed their doors to the public because of recently confirmed cases of coronavirus.
LaGrange County is now considered a coronavirus hot spot by the State Department of Health as confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community continue to climb. Since June 1, LaGrange County has seen a huge spike in the number of reported cases in the county, now nearly 300 cases.
In Topeka, Topeka Pharmacy announced on its Facebook page Sunday that three members of the store’s staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. That prompted that business to scale back its operations and limit customer contact to curbside service only. A message on the pharmacy’s Facebook page said the pharmacy expects to reopen the store to the public by June 22
Topeka physician Dr. John Egli has closed his office after at least one staff member was diagnosed with a case of COVID-19. According to the answering machine message left on the office’s phone, Egli’s office will remain closed until June 29.
The LaGrange County Library announced Monday evening it was shutting down all three of its branches until future notice after a staff member was exposed to a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We do our part to help protect the community,” the library’s email said. “Watch for updates on our Facebook page, our website, or in this publication. You can also find our digital catalog on the website for audiobooks, ebooks, and Hoopla or Overdrive check-outs with your valid library card. Our public Wi-Fi will remain available in immediate proximity to our buildings.”
Also in LaGrange, Fireside Craft Burgers and Brew, a downtown LaGrange restaurant, announced Sunday night via its Facebook page that at least one staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the business’s owners to shut down the restaurant’s dining room and scale back its business model to curbside service only.
“We believe this to be an isolated incident but are taking additional precautions to ensure the safety of our staff and customers,” Marsha Dunker, the restaurant’s co-owner said in a post made on Facebook. “As always, we are working hard to operate in accordance with all COVID rules and guidelines, and we have also reached out to the local health department.”
Dunker said the decision to limit the business to curbside service only was “strictly our own.” Like other restaurants around the area, Dunker had to shut down her restaurant during the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic, and had only recently been allowed to reopen and allow customers back into her establishment’s dining room.
“The health department has said we may continue with dine-in as usual, but we feel it is in the best interest of our staff and our guests to switch to curbside service at this time” she added. “This was a very difficult decision for us, as we had anxiously awaited the return of dine-in guests and were enjoying the glimpse into normal life. However, the theme these days is rolling with the punches, so here we are, rolling once again.”
Finally, in another post, Dunker asked a question that no doubt on the minds of many.
“Is anyone else tired of this year?” she asked.
