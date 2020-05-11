ANGOLA — I’ve got good news for all of you who have been in my presence lately.
I do not have coronavirus.
At least, the nose swab test I took Wednesday at the National Guard Armory in Angola came back negative.
It is Friday, and since I started the day at home, I guess I will go ahead and end my week working from home, as many people have been doing during this pandemic.
Wednesday, May 6
Here I sit at my kitchen table: two laptops open, a notebook, pen and the Optum Serve “home care instructions following COVID-19 testing” handout beside me.
It is a sunny, blue-sky day. I look over a hilly, tree-studded vista. During the winter, I can see through the branches of the naked trees to a swath of Lake James in the distance and a teeny tiny Potawatomi Inn. Now, the burgeoning red and green buds and leaf shoots block my lake view, creating an equally pleasing backdrop for my writing.
I don’t mind working from home. The results of the test will be back in two to five days, then, if negative, I can traipse back into my professional haunt. I didn’t expect to have to stop working at the office because I took the test, and in hindsight I am not sure if that would have changed my mind about signing up for it.
Since the governor’s shelter-in-place order in March, it’s been pretty quiet in the office. Editor Mike Marturello has his office, ad rep Machele Waid sits in the front office, currently closed to the public, Holly Bireley has an office for telephone book sales and I sit in the editorial office complex alone. Usually there are two of us, but Ashlee Hoos is working from home because day care is not currently available.
I suppose, if the test comes back positive, Mike, Machele and Holly will be working from home. And everyone I’ve talked to for the past two weeks.
I feel fine. I am not coughing and my chest isn’t tight. I don’t have a fever or flu-like symptoms. To my knowledge, I have not been around anyone who has the virus.
I’ve had my temperature checked a couple times going to Steuben County Courthouse. The last time I went to the Courthouse, this curious thing was going on with my toes.
While this may be too much information, I will trace it back for you. Somewhere around April 13, according to the emailed receipt, the custom-fit arch support inserts arrived. Several days after that, I put them in my shoes. A week later, my toes itched. I quit wearing the shoes and started wearing sandals, though it was a tad cold for that.
So, about two weeks ago the itchy toe syndrome began, initially diagnosed by myself as athlete’s foot.
Then, on Monday, May 4, while doing research for the Waste Not column, I came across an article about Covid Toes. The symptoms seemed to match mine.
Covid toes is not on the CDC web site as a symptom of the coronavirus and it was not on the questionnaire I filled out to get my testing appointment at the National Guard Armory.
After packing up my cares and woes and heading out the back door of the office, I showed up for my test.
There was a woman in front of me and no other patients in the building. It was a relatively quick process, despite some technology issues at check in. The nurse took one Q-tip from a baggie containing six Q-tips, had me swab my nose then threw the other five Q-tips away. The 20-second swabbing process was most unpleasant.
The swab went into a plastic tube, the nurse sealed it into a plastic bag and said I would be contacted in two to five days with the results.
According to the article I read Monday, a lot of Covid toes patients test negative.
I have limited my shopping over the past month, and have limited my social interaction. While I realize coronavirus is deadly and contagious, I have been able to go about my daily life with relative normalcy.
Thursday, May 7
I saw an itty bitty baby bluebird sitting on a top limb of the pine tree, swaying in a stiff breeze.
House sparrows were checking out the bluebird house, ducking in and out of it, sitting on the roof.
After going outside a few times to shoo them away, I texted Fred Wooley, retired Indiana Department of Natural Resources naturalist and KPC Outdoor Page columnist. Bluebirds incubate just 13 days after nesting 17 days. If my pair started checking out the box in late March or early April, the first batch would be hatched. Last year, there were three clutches here at Bluebird Hill.
The sparrows could sully the nest, said Fred, and the bluebirds might not return.
I’ve been chasing them away, I told him, but they are insistent.
“Stinkers,” Fred replied.
Thank God I am working from home. I chased the sparrows and plinked at them with a BB gun when I could get a good shot. I don’t want to kill a house sparrow. I also don’t want the bluebirds to go away. I saw Mrs. Bluebird looking into the house today, and she seemed a little unnerved by what may have been a stink.
I am blessed — blessed with a good job, blessed with a nice place to live, blessed with loving, kind family and friends and abundant nature surrounding me.
Friday, May 8
There was something reddish hanging out the entrance to the bluebird house. On closer inspection, it was a dead baby bird. Ick. The sparrows must have been trying to pull it out.
I removed the poor deceased chick and opened the bottom of the house to let the old nesting materials fall out. If they are going to use it again, after that carnage, they would probably like to start afresh.
I put the BB gun away. No need for it now. After some inspection of the open-bottom bird house, the sparrows have moved on and it’s easier to concentrate on work.
It’s nice to know the test was negative. I suspected it would be and even if it was positive, I don’t feel the least bit ill. The title Typhoid Mary is not appealing, however, and I am glad not to have to assume it.
Matter of a fact, now I have a clean bill of health. I could hang out with family for Mother’s Day.
It’s sort of cold and cloudy out — but I just saw a bluebird. It’s going to be a good day.
