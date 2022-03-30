INDIANAPOLIS — As the pandemic and the national response to it changes and evolvings, so to is in the Indiana Department of Health evolving its tools to keep people in the know about what's going on.
As such, the state is making another set of changes to its COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov to react to the ways people are testing for the virus and to try to capture the best snapshot of what the virus is or isn't doing on a day-to-day basis.
On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health announced changes to its COVID-19 dashboard to align with national reporting measurements and better reflect the impact the pandemic is having on communities and healthcare systems.
Beginning with Wednesday's update, the COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov will no longer reflect a daily positivity rate.
Instead the dashboard will display a seven-day average of cases and indicate whether that number is trending up or down.
The dashboard also will cease publishing the state’s county and advisory metric maps — which were once being used to determine capacity levels and serving as advisory to schools and businesses about whether to self-restrict when virus activity was highest — and instead follow the community transmission measurements recently announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said the changes reflect a national shift toward using hospitalization data as the leading indicator of the impact that COVID-19 has on a community. She said the dashboard update is the first step toward a broader movement toward general surveillance models, such as those used to measure current levels of influenza.
The change is being made, in part, because people have changed how they test for the virus and that has impacted the fullness of the state's data, which is collected and displayed based on lab testing that's reported to the state via labs or health care networks.
Because many people might be testing at home — the federal government provided free at-home rapid tests to anyone who wanted to request one — and because those results likely don't get reported to the state, case numbers and positivity rates have been harder to pin down precisely as compared to earlier in the pandemic when the only way to get a COVID-19 test to do so through a state testing site or healthcare provider.
“The increased use of at-home tests and other antigen tests that are never reported to the state has diluted the value of posting a daily positivity rate,” Weaver said. “A better measurement is the impact that COVID-19 is having on our healthcare systems, and our dashboard revisions will make it much easier to see how hospitals are being impacted.”
Weaver said the dashboard changes will include the ability to sort metrics by demographics, including age, race and ethnicity, and will provide a clearer breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations as part of the total hospital census.
As part of the update, the state is also rolling back the frequency at which it updates the dashboard again.
In the past, data was updated every day, but within the last year the state dropped weekend updates, instead only adding new data Monday-Friday. Now, the state is reducing that further to just three days per week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The changes being made by the state reflect not just the changing ways that people are managing the virus, but also likely due to the low impact the virus is having on the state at this time.
After seeing a record surge to where the state recorded more than 14,000 cases per day and had more than 3,500 Hoosiers hospitalized for the virus in January after the extremely infectious omicron variant arrived, numbers have since plummeted.
In some respects, the omicron variant spread so rapidly and so widely that it burned out its transmission lines and left hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who were infected and recovered with a new natural immunity to protect against subsequent infections.
Indiana's vaccination rate of about 57% of the state's eligible population age 5 and older also plays a role, although that statewide rate was far lower than state health officials had hoped for in the early days of vaccination efforts and one of the lowest in the nation.
However, since the omicron explosion following Christmas, new COVID-19 activity has plummeted and now sits right at all-time lows.
Cases have fallen to fewer than 200 per day per the state's counts — again, there could be more that are going unreported, but likely not a significant number.
Numbers that are less susceptible to at-home influences — hospitalizations and deaths — have also hit at or near all-time lows too. Hospitalization numbers are now around 300, the lowest they've been since the start of the pandemic, and average daily deaths from COVID-19 have fallen before five per day for the entire state.
Whether the threat of COVID-19 is gone for good is, however, an open question.
Numbers are at some of their best points ever now, but Indiana has seen new surges arise even out of those low points. When the state was at its best marks during June 2021, the arrival of the delta variant the following month flipped that script, with cases steadily rising throughout the late summer and fall and then exploding as winter weather set back in.
New variants, if any emerge, could pose a threat, especially if they skirt current immunity types Hoosiers have from vaccination or natural infection.
The state has also seen seasonal dips with the virus, with cases generally being lower during warm weather periods and higher during cold weather, so it's possible that COVID-19, like influenza, could rebound when the weather changes later this year.
