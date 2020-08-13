How far apart are Republicans and Democrats when it comes to the latest relief act being bandied about in Washington, D.C.?
Trillions apart.
U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., held a virtual press conference Wednesday morning that focused on government efforts to help kick start an economy that had been laid low by the coronavirus.
The statewide presser came after Young spent time in northeast Indiana earlier this week, visiting Whitley and DeKalb counties on Monday.
Republicans and Democrats may not only be picking a restart button on a different vehicle, but they may not even be in the same lot.
The House, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has presented a $3.2 trillion plan to help kick start the economy.
The Republican-controlled Senate has offered its own package with a price tag of approximately $1 trillion.
Some Republican senators, including Indiana's Mike Braun, have said that even $1 trillion figure is too high.
"Things remain fractured in Washington," Young said. "We remain at a standstill on some critical legislation."
Young described the House bill as Nancy Pelosi's wish list, arguing it contains items such as checks for undocumented residents of the county and money for the National Endowment for the Arts.
Young said he doesn't think Republicans or Democrats are wise in sticking to a certain amount of the aid, such as voting against any proposal more than $1.0 trillion.
"In this case, we need to find some common ground," Young said.
Young said rather than adhering to some specific dollar threshold for aid, he prefers to see what the proposed dollars will do for the economy. If the money is an investment in America's future, he is more apt to support it.
Doing nothing? That's not an option, Young said. Businesses allowed to fail now in the wake of the coronavirus might not come back at all.
"The most fiscally irresponsible thing we could do is to allow those companies to go out of business," Young said. "We have a moral imperative."
Young is a co-author of the Restart Act, legislation which would allow for a modified extension of the payroll protection program offered in previous relief packages. Young's bill would require re-payment on low interest loans depending on the level of lost revenue a company can prove. A company that has experienced a great drop in revenue might not have to repay its loan at all.
These loans could be used to maintain payroll levels as well as provide rent and utilities.
Young's bill would require support from Democrats, something that might not be happening anytime soon.
Young pointed to a pair of measures put forth by Republicans to extend the additional unemployment benefits, with one measure calling for a week's extension and the other extending the life of the program until Dec. 31, tough at a much lower amount.
Both were shot down in the Senate, with Democrats insisting on Pelosi's $3.2 trillion proposal or nothing at all. Some news reports said the Democrats tried to reach a middle ground at $2 trillion, but Republicans disagreed.
"The far left have taken over the negotiations for the Democratic Party," Young said.
