Like it or not, the wearing of masks is going to be a much more common and required thing in our new way of life with COVID-19.
Some shoppers at the Angola Menards store were surprised last week to learn that if they wanted admittance they needed to wear a mask or buy one for a dollar and put it on if they wanted in.
It was also announced by Costco that it was requiring all of its customers to wear a mask if they wanted to enter their stores.
In stores, where is can be difficult to practice social distancing, masks reduce the possibility of spreading disease, be it COVID-19, the seasonal flu or another airborne malady.
Government is following suit with the masks.
DeKalb County Commissioners announced that in order to get in the courthouse when it reopens to the public on Monday, you better be wearing a mask.
Steuben County is adopting the same policy when the public is let back in on May 11.
In his address on Friday to announce measures to gradually reopen Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb recommended that people wear masks when they’re out in public.
Much has been said about the wearing of masks as we fight and try to avoid COVID-19. At first the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said wearing a mask was only for those who were ill, and to stop people who were ill from spreading disease.
Then it was thought that it might not be a bad idea for those not showing symptoms to wear masks in early April. The message had two intents: The mask might protect people in a small way and it more likely could prevent those who were ill or asymptomatic from inadvertently spreading the virus.
Wearing masks is going to be part of the new normal, whether you’ve been wearing one since the CDC announcement or you’re just starting to cover up in order to buy a two-by-four and a gallon of paint.
Your employer might start requiring the wearing of masks, if they don’t already. The companies that have already made this a requirement have provided their employees hospital-grade N-95 masks or cloth masks such as those made by countless volunteers in our communities.
Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana” plan announced Friday said a directive to make face covering optional likely won’t be issued until June 14 at the earliest, and that’s only if everything goes smoothly and according to plan.
The bottom line is this: Just like washing your hands and washing them frequently and washing them properly, you might just have to wear a mask in public for the foreseeable future.
It’s not a bad idea. Get used to it. It’s not a matter of vanity. It’s about staying healthy and preventing the spread of this nasty coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.