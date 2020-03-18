ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road, will not reopen until at least April 3 after doors are closed at 5 p.m. tonight.
“At the YMCA of Steuben County, the safety and well-being of our members, staff, volunteers and the broader Steuben County community have always been and will always be a top priority,” said a news release from CEO Sarah Funkhouser. “We have been diligently monitoring all national and local updates surrounding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation. In order to best ensure the health of our entire Y community, we have decided to close our facility to the public effective March 18 through at least April 3.”
During the closure, the YMCA will provide updates and information directly to staff, members and participants via email as well as posting information to its website and Facebook.
“Even while our doors are closed, please know the Y wants to continue to be a resource for you as you seek to maintain your health and well-being during this challenging time,” said Funkhouser. “Toward that end, we would encourage you to visit our website and Facebook, where you will find free wellness resources including online group fitness classes from YMCA 360, workout routines and much more.”
Funkhouser encouraged members to continue their memberships.
“By continuing to pay your membership fee, you will allow us to maintain the financial resources needed to focus our time, people and energies to where our community needs it most,” Funkhouser said. “These include but are not limited to finding a way to support organizations providing desperately needed food and medical services to children who are out of school and our community as a whole.”
Financial assistance to members will continue through the Y’s scholarship program.
“We of course can also place a temporary hold on your membership if there is no other option,” said Funkhouser. “But it is our hope and request that you stick with us in service of the greater good we can do together for our community. If you have any membership questions, please contact our member service team, by email at info@ymcasteuben.org.”
