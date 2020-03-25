FORT WAYNE — In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Indiana State Department of Health, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks has announced that his annual Service Academy Day, scheduled for Saturday, April 18, at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base, is postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.
“Each year at Service Academy Day, I have the pleasure of meeting bright young students, intent on serving their country through the United States’ military. Needless to say, it’s something I and prospective Service Academy nominees look forward to. So it wasn’t easy to postpone the event, but it was a necessary step to protect the health and safety of Hoosiers. That will always remain my highest priority,” Banks said. “We will reschedule Service Academy Day as soon as I am confident, per guidance issued by federal and state public health authorities, that large gatherings no longer pose a public health risk.”
Students interested in applying for nominations to one of the U.S. Service Academies can find relevant information through Rep. Banks’ website at banks.house.gov/constituent-services/service-academy-nominations.htm.
Interested students also may contact anks’ district staff at 702-4750 if they have further questions about the nomination process.
