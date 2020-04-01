MICHIGAN CITY — Horizon Bank is pledging $250,000 in aid for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds will be allocated across several not-for-profit groups that are working to assist affected individuals in the communities the bank serves in the states of Indiana and Michigan.
“This is an unprecedented time, and as such it’s critical for those that have the resources to do what we can to assist those who are feeling the most immediate impacts of the coronavirus outbreak,” said bank Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight. “We want to support organizations that are already positioned, equipped and well managed to efficiently deliver the aid to those most in need. Therefore, Horizon Bank is joining forces with multiple agencies to maximize the services they provide. We also encourage other companies and individuals to support their communities whenever and wherever possible.”
The bank’s donations are supporting local area United Ways, food banks and those that provide rental assistance.
The bank has branches at locations including Auburn, Avilla, Garrett, Fort Wayne, Howe, Kendallville, LaGrange and Waterloo.
