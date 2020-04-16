ANGOLA — A pretrial conference in one of Steuben County’s highest profile cases in recent years will be held on Monday.
Joshua A. Kelley, 37, of Waterloo, remains in Steuben County Jail following his arrest June 14, 2018, at a Fremont area motel. Kelley withstood two shots of pepper spray into his room before giving up after a day-long standoff with numerous heavily armed law enforcement units.
Kelley faces two Level 1 felony charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at police officers along with a laundry list of other felony charges that include manufacturing methamphetamine. In February, additional charges were added — two Level 5 felony allegations of possession of methamphetamine and a Level 6 felony charge of theft — to create a total of 16 charges pending.
At the pretrial conference, Kelley could choose to plead guilty to one or more of the charges if a plea agreement has been proffered by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office. Kelley is represented by public defender Robert Hardy.
While criminal proceedings are generally held in the morning in Steuben Superior Court, the time of the hearing was changed from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Judge William Fee will preside in the second-floor courtroom of the Steuben County Courthouse.
In keeping with social distancing strategies that have allowed limited criminal court proceedings to continue during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Superior Court provided a notice to the parties that must appear in Kelley’s pretrial conference.
Along with making the case a continuing priority on the court calendar, the notice says:
• Only parties and counsel may enter the courthouse.
• Witnesses may only enter the courthouse when directed by the judge.
• All parties, counsel and witnesses shall pass screening to enter courthouse.
The security guards at the door, along with checking visitors for contraband and cellphones, which are not allowed in the courthouse, take people’s temperature with a handheld device. A fever is a symptom of COVID-19.
If Kelley does plead guilty, it is likely that Fee would take the plea under advisement and a sentencing hearing would be scheduled. It is typical for victims and supporters to have an opportunity to attend and speak at sentencing hearings.
A jury trial is set for Aug. 3-7.
