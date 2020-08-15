INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new case count remained over 1,000 on Saturday, but positivity dropped on a day when testing was at one of its highest levels.
Indiana logged 1,044 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health's daily update.
The state has posted more than 1,000 cases for seven of the last 10 days.
Those cases, however, came on 19,267 tests total, including 11,126 Hoosiers being tested for the first time. The positivity rate dropped to 5.42%, the lowest single-day result in the last two weeks except for one day when a new lab dumped a one-time upload of results.
The state logged 15 deaths, continuing a recent trend of slightly higher-than-average daily deaths. So far in August, the state has average 11 deaths per day, one higher than the July average of 10 deaths per day.
A total of 922 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide.
Locally, the four-county are saw a small jump in cases on Saturday.
Noble County added seven cases, DeKalb and Steuben counties were both up five cases each, and LaGrange County added one new case.
Since last Saturday, Noble County has increased 61 cases, DeKalb County was up 20 cases and both LaGrange and Steuben counties added 15 cases each.
Local counties continue to see fewer new cases as compared to the state. Indiana added 6,389 cases over the week. The four-county area accounted for just 1.7% of the total state cases during the last seen days.
Seven-day averages for positivity in the area — as determined by positive tests divided by unique individuals tested — were 3.6% in Steuben County, 8.1% in DeKalb County, 8.7% in LaGrange County and 10.7% in Noble County.
State officials have said positivity rates under 5% are a goal for the state to achieve.
Local positivity rates can swing wildly because local counties generally run a small number of tests, so a few positive results can swing the percentage by a large margin.
