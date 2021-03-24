ANGOLA — Trine University is going to keep in place safety protocols it has been following for the COVID-19 pandemic even though Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has relaxed measures aimed at preventing spread of the coronavirus.
Trine University, Steuben County and the state of Indiana are in "a much better place" regarding COVID-19, but out of a sense of caution and working toward better times in a post-pandemic environment, the university will keep health and safety protocols in place through the end of the semester, Trine President Earl D. Brooks II said in an email today.
Holcomb, in a Tuesday speech, encouraged organizations and businesses to continue current COVID-19 measures, even though he lifted many measures in place for months to fight the pandemic. Brooks told students, faculty and staff that the university will continue to put campus health and safety first.
As a result, the university will continue to require face coverings be worn on campus. Current social distancing protocols will remain in place and the university will continue to limit crowds at gatherings.
"Every safe and healthy day gets us one day closer to a brighter, post-pandemic future," Brooks said.
Holcomb has lifted the state mask requirement and made it an advisory, though state government will still require the wearing of masks. Federal government is under a mandatory mask requirement put in place by President Joe Biden. Masks must be worn on federal property and people using public transportation must wear masks.
In his address Tuesday night, Holcomb, Trine's May 8 commencement speaker, ordered public schools to continue following safety measures that have been in place, including the wearing of face coverings. Those measures must stay in place through the end of the school year.
Meanwhile, Brooks encouraged the campus community to get vaccinated as soon as possible, noting that vaccinations will be available to all students and staff beginning March 31. In his speech, Holcomb announced the unlimited availability of vaccines for everyone 16 and older.
Brooks also noted that while the pandemic is not over and hard work remains, there is much reason for optimism. Trine had previously announced it plans to return to normal operations in the fall. Trine's spring semester ends May 8.
Trine managed to get through the fall semester with little disruption due to the pandemic. The university was on an accelerated fall schedule, limiting breaks and finishing the semester early, at Thanksgiving.
This came after the university had to shut down campus last spring and finish the semester through virtual learning because of the state's shut down order. Last year's commencement was canceled.
This spring, Trine has had 8,742 students test for COVID-19, the university's coronavirus dashboard said. Of those, 53 were positive for the coronavirus and all are considered recovered as of today. The university's positivity rate stood at 0.6%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.