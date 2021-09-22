ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital is full to the brim.
Like many hospitals across Indiana and the nation, its capacity has been stretched to the max due to a surge in COVID-19, which has resulted in changes at the hospital to expand internally in order to provide proper care.
In addition, people are getting caught up on procedures that may have been put off due to the coronavirus, adding to the pressure.
Typically full
“Our hospital admissions, right now, for us are higher than it was last year during the peak,” said Angie Logan, Cameron’s interim CEO.
For the last two months straight, Logan said, “We’re typically full.”
At times patients have to be held in the ER until beds can open up elsewhere in the hospital.
“In the last couple of months we have been at capacity,” Logan said.
This has led to the hospital receiving waivers to increase its capacity as a critical access care facility. It is rated at 25 beds.
As a result, there have been many changes at the hospital in order to accommodate patients with COVID-19 and others who are at the hospital for other procedures or care.
Making space
For example, one of the conference rooms at the hospital is now used for one of the hospital’s outpatient clinics that used to be housed in the Emergency Department. This helps better segregate COVID patients in the ED from other patients.
People who are seeking monoclonal antibody therapy treatment for COVID-19 are being cared for in the ED. This is treatment for those with the highest risks that the hospital didn’t even have to offer a year ago. This is in a former outpatient clinic in the ED area.
An anticoagulation clinic has been moved from the ED area, and is now housed in a room that had been used for as a computer center.
In the ED, there are five new bays that have been constructed in order to handle COVID-19 patients.
“This is just a way for us to segregate,” Logan said.
Dealing with stress
As with other hospitals, the demand from COVID-19 has meant more stress for the professionals working in the hospital. To combat this, more people have been hired, taking the employment from about 700 people to 750. The hiring has been at all levels throughout the hospital. Much equipment has been added to handled critical patients.
The list goes on.
Perhaps most important, to combat fatigue, people have often shifted from department to department to cover medical needs. People are picking up in other departments to help reduce stress and keep people fresh.
“People care about each other here. That’s why we work together,” said Heather Connelly, executive director of medical specialty services.
She stressed that people truly care about their fellow employees as well as their patients. It’s an all-hands on deck attitude.
“I think that’s an important piece, that we are a team,” Connelly said.
“We do have something pretty special here as a team,” Logan said.
There have been times when Logan, originally a nurse by training, has had to don the scrubs to help out on the hospital floor.
Even though some care was put off or delayed because of COVID-19 when it first hit, that’s not the case now and it was a bad decision then.
“Delaying care did not turn out to be the best for a lot of people,” Connelly said.
So no matter what your trouble, be it COVID-19 or some ailment, care is available.
“We’re going to keep our doors open and take care of one patient at a time,” Logan said.
While the majority of the COVID-19 patients the hospital is seeing are people who are unvaccinated — more than 90% — Logan said the hospital is not going to get involved in the political debates over the coronavirus.
“This is the no judgment zone,” she said.
