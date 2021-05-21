INDIANAPOLIS — After four weeks of declining vaccine uptake among Hoosiers, numbers ticked up again after 12-15-year-olds became eligible to receive shots.
Vaccine distribution to first-time recipients increased not just statewide but also in the local area.
Numbers obviously got a boost from vaccine becoming available to adolescents aged 12-15, which first opened up last Thursday, May 13.
The two-shot vaccine manufactured by Pfizer is the only vaccine able to be given to people under 18 years old, as the two-shot Moderna vaccine and one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only approved for use in adults.
This past week, a total of 1,212 first-timers came in to get their vaccines, a 48% increase from the 818 first-timers served last week.
That increase outpaced the state, which saw a 25% increase in new vaccinations after four straights weeks of declines. The state almost hit 100,000, the highest one-week number since the week ended April 30.
The bump may be short-lived, however, as numbers have already started to fall off a little bit.
Noble County saw the biggest increased in first-timers coming in for vaccines at 422 new people coming in for their first shot, followed by DeKalb County at 378 and Steuben County at 280. LaGrange County, which is last of Indiana's 92 counties in terms of vaccination rate, had 132 vaccines given to first-timers, an increase of only 28 compared to the week before.
Since youngsters are only able to get the Pfizer vaccine, the state started to ship Pfizer vaccines to every county in the state, including those who previously never stocked it before. LaGrange, Noble and DeKalb counties were among more than 30 counties who received Pfizer vaccines for the first time as part of that program.
Noble County has set up one day per week to vaccinate adolescents, serving students under 18 on Wednesday evenings at the shot clinic in Albion.
Vaccine uptake continues to be low among younger age groups, with 30% or less Hoosiers under the age of 40 fully vaccinated at this point.
Although two-shot vaccines require about a month in between the first and second shots, Hoosiers between 16-40 have been eligible since the first week of April, meaning there's been ample time for people to get fully vaccinated if they went early.
Although younger people face significantly lower risk of severe illness or death verging on near-zero percentages for the very young, health officials are still advising everyone get vaccinated as a way to not only protect populations that can’t get vaccinated — or populations who simply won’t — wider immunity also helps prevent the virus from finding more ground to duplicate and possibly mutate into a new variant that could be more dangerous or circumvent current vaccine formulas.
Current variants of the COVID-19 virus have already shown to be more infectious and slightly more dangerous, with higher rates of hospitalization and serious illness among younger populations, such as with the B 1.1.7. U.K. variant of the virus that is still hitting Michigan hard although numbers have come down some in recent days.
On the other side of the age spectrum, Hoosiers 65 and older have been vaccinated at rates higher than 70%, including 78% of those age 70-74, the highest percentage of any five-year age gap.
In total, about 42% of all Hoosiers age 12 and up have been fully vaccinated at this time.
Locally, 40.3% of eligible Steuben County residents age 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, leading the four-county area. DeKalb County sits at about 34.5% of its eligible population fully vaccinated, followed by 31% in Noble County and just 20.8% in LaGrange County.
LaGrange County continues to rank last overall in the state in terms of vaccinated rate. The next-lowest county, Newton County, is at 23.2% vaccination rate.
On a ZIP code basis, two LaGrange County ZIP codes have lower than 15% vaccination rate. Out of the hundreds of ZIP code areas in Indiana, the 46571 zone has the worst vaccination rate in the state at just 10.3% of its eligible population fully vaccinated.
On the better side, the local 46742 ZIP code in eastern Steuben County is the best in the region at 41.7% full vaccination rate.
That's the best locally but still well behind the leaders in the region, as suburban zones of the Fort Wayne metro have topped 60% vaccination rate in the Northwest Allen County Schools district and more than 70% in part of the Southwest Allen County Schools zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.