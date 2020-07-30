AVILLA — Sacred Heart Home was the first nursing home in Noble County to report COVID-19 cases and while the number of cases wasn’t as high as others, a dozen residents ended up dying from the virus.
Last week, Indiana released its first batch of preliminary data on long-term care facilities. After months of resisting releasing anything more than statewide aggregate data, this month state changed course and agreed to release facility-level data for more than 700 long-term care facilities in the state.
In the first release of data last week, 16 of 19 nursing homes in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben and Whitley counties reported slightly more than 100 cases among residents and staff and at least 15 deaths from COVID-19.
Of the three nursing homes that hadn’t reported data as of last week, two of those have since provided data to the state, which includes Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
Sacred Heart was the first nursing home in Noble County to have known cases and was also where Noble County recorded its first few deaths. Shortly after, local health officials also revealed that Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville had an outbreak.
In this week’s report, Sacred Heart reported 28 cases among residents, seven cases among staff and 12 deaths.
The number of cases was significantly lower than Lutheran Life Villages — which had 69 cases among residents and 27 among staff accounting for more than half of the regional case count — but deaths were similar. Lutheran Life Villages reported 13 deaths to Sacred Heart’s 12.
The other local nursing home that reported data this week after having not submitted last week was Chandler Place in Kendallville, which reported no cases and no deaths.
With 28 deaths total in Noble County and 25 accounted for among the two nursing homes — no other Noble County facilities reported deaths — that means three deaths have no known connection to a long-term care facility.
Only one nursing home in the five-county area — Auburn Village in Auburn — had yet to report its numbers to the state.
On Wednesday, Dr. Dan Rusyniak, chief medical officer for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration who has headed up Indiana’s nursing home response, reminded the public that the data available now is preliminary and may change as its further analyzed for accuracy.
“The data is preliminary and is still likely to change,” Rusyniak said.
The state is working on building a public dashboard that would allow the public to more easily search by facility or by geographic area and check historical case information about nursing homes. That website is likely still at least a few weeks out, although it’s in process, Rusyniak said.
Approximately 95% of all facilities have submitted their data as of Wednesday, he said.
The validation process is taking some time, as Rusyniak said the original reporting system in use by the state was developed to identify and respond to new outbreaks as they happened. The process of having long-term care providers organize and report cumulative data going back to March has been more time-consuming.
Just over half of all COVID-19 deaths in Indiana occurred in nursing home facilities, as the older population in a congregant setting were high-risk populations for the virus.
Indiana has gained significantly better control over outbreaks in nursing homes since April, allowing facilities to resume some visitation and normalcy despite the ongoing pandemic.
New cases and deaths had dropped by about 80% since their peak in April.
