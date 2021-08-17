An Indiana trade association representing Hoosier hospitals is once again ringing an alarm bell about the sharp rise in COVID-19 admissions occurring across the state.
Right now, hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at their highest point since February and still rising, with no signs of a plateau approaching.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,517 Hoosiers were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment. In Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana counties, there are 199 people admitted for treatment, the highest point since mid-January.
“COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising dramatically in Indiana, increasing 288% since July 4 and approaching 50% of the peak of the pandemic Indiana faced in November," the Indiana Hospital Association said in a release issued Tuesday. "This is creating further strain on our frontline heroes who have battled valiantly throughout the pandemic. Serious staffing shortages persist throughout the national health care system, and Indiana hospitals are taking steps to manage the needs of all patients. In order to preserve capacity for those in need, IHA-member facilities are using evidence-based criteria to prioritize and, when necessary, reschedule non-emergent procedures."
The vast majority of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are unvaccinated patients.
Since the start of the year, more than 16,500 Hoosiers have been hospitalized for COVID-19, with just 226 of those people, only 1.4%, being vaccinated patients experiencing a breakthrough case.
"We urge all eligible Hoosiers who have not yet received a vaccine to do so immediately. Not only will it dramatically reduce your own risk of serious illness, you will be far less likely to take a hospital bed away from a family member, friend, or neighbor," the IHA said.
Indiana remains one of the country's least-vaccianted states and vaccination rates in northeast Indiana are even lower than the statewide average.
Hoosier hospitals are aiming to keep admissions low in order to avoid impacting normal day-to-day operations at facilities. In times of high admissions — like the end of 2020 when hospitalization numbers shot up 359% from 754 patients on Sept. 19 to an all-time high of 3,460 on Nov. 30 — hospitals are forced to rearrange resources and delay or cancel treatment for other less-emergent patients.
"There is a myth that physicians should simply cancel ‘elective’ procedures to handle COVID-19 spikes like the one we are experiencing. Most cancer and heart surgeries are technically elective in that they are scheduled, but there is great urgency with these conditions and risks to long-term outcomes. In addition, patients who have scheduled surgeries to relieve chronic pain should not be forced to wait because of an avoidable surge in hospitalizations," the IHA said. Hoosiers should feel confident that Indiana’s hospitals are managing through the current situation by collaborating with one another and the State of Indiana.
"However, should the current trends continue, everyone in need of health care could be impacted. We can avoid this easily—please get vaccinated today and encourage your loved ones to do the same," the association said.
