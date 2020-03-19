INDIANAPOLIS — The number of COVID-19 cases increased by almost 50% Thursday, as availability of testing begins to widen in Indiana.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 56 positive tests results for coronavirus as of Thursday morning, an increase of 17 news cases from 39 the day before.
No new deaths were reported.
The increase is a result of more tests being given and processed, as the health department said 380 samples had been tested, up from 193 the day before.
Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced it would be providing free coronavirus testing, while local organizations are now also getting access to wider testing kits.
Testing shortages have been an issue over the last two weeks, with state health officials indicating that only patients who were seriously ill were being tested. That led to daily case identifications of a few people each day.
Health officials have warned, however, that because of the lack of widespread testing, it was likely that coronavirus has been circulating quietly in communities undetected, which is why so much stress has been put on people enacting good social distancing practices.
On Thursday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced numerous new measures aimed at fighting virus spread and also helping Hoosier households weather associated downturns in the Indiana economy.
