LAGRANGE —For Prairie Heights High School senior Amelia Johnston, Wednesday’s 4th annual Launch LaGrange competition was worth the wait.
Launch LaGrange is a program created and operated by the LaGrange County Economic Corporation. Its purpose is to inspire and encourage high school students to think about and even start a new business. Students launched their businesses at the beginning of the school year working with advisors. A panel of regional business instructors then pick a winner from those projects entered in the complete, and that person or group is rewarded with a $5,000 check.
This year’s contest was only days away when area schools were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday’s long-delayed final ceremony turned out to be an abbreviated version of the contest’s annual awards ceremony.
Johnston created a non-profit organization she called GROWTH. Her business is the first nonprofit to win the competition.
GROWTH teaches children food is grown on a farm long before it’s delivered to the grocery store. To drive that point home, GROWTH provides Prairie Heights kindergarten through second-grade students with a bucket filled with a potato plant. They take that bucket home and watch the plant grow. Then early in the fall, children get to harvest their potatoes.
Johnston said she just wanted to educate children about healthy sustainable food sources by bringing them a garden. For her efforts, Johnston received a $5,000 check that she can use for business expenses or college tuition. She also received scholarship offers from six area colleges.
Seven students from all three LaGrange County high schools pitched their business plans to a panel of judges earlier in the day.
Second place honors and a check for $2,500 went to Westview High School junior Isaac Rogers. Rogers created Footsie, an odor-trapping, disease-limiting solution for those sometimes foul-smelling porta-potties. With just a touch of a foot, Footsie reduces the amount of times users need to touch surfaces in a porta-potty, increasing overall cleanliness and reducing contract with germs. Rogers also received scholarship offers from six area colleges.
Riegling Sports Management founded by Lakeland graduate Jayce Riegling finished third in this year’s competition. Riegling Sports Management is a full representation company based out of Indianapolis, Indiana. Many services are offered to their athletes. However, its main focus is contract negotiating, player marketing, and financial advising. Riegling received $1,000 check and scholarship offers from six area colleges.
Other finalists for the 2020 Launch LaGrange Program included the following:
• Lighthouse Coffee Café — Aubree Hall from Lakeland High School
• Evergreen Designs — Kat Walker from Prairie Heights
• Turba — Darrion Thornburgh, a graduate of Westview High School
Organizers will gather in September to start planning the 2021 Launch LaGrange event.
The Launch LaGrange County Program was established in 2015 as a collaboration between the LaGrange County EDC, LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce, LaGrange County Community Foundation in conjunction with Lakeland High School, Prairie Heights High School, and Westview High School. Launch LaGrange County was designed to provide LaGrange County youth with a unique, real-world entrepreneurial experience that will promote both business creation and critical skill development.
The LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation was established in 2009 designed to assist business development needs. The LCEDC partners with local, regional, state and federal agencies to attract, retain, and develop new businesses and entrepreneurs in LaGrange County and its communities.
For more information about the LaGrange County EDC, please visit lagrangecountyedc.com or call at 499-4994.
