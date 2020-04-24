ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital is going to start conducting certain non-emergency care procedures as allowed by the latest executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb, said a news release from the hospital.
That order, effective April 20, said hospitals with sufficient personal protective equipment, staff and other supplies necessary to treat COVID-19 patients “should conduct medically necessary procedures, such as those determining cancer diagnosis and cardiac issues, respiratory procedures and procedures to reduce significant pain or symptoms making quality of life unacceptable.”
According to the State Department of Health and the Indiana Hospital Association several factors determine the feasibility of re-opening non-emergency medical services, said the news release. The executive order is open to broad interpretation for determining the appropriateness of scheduling various outpatient services suspended at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Currently, Cameron has enough personal protective equipment, staff and other supplies for the COVID-19 response, allowing us to conduct medically necessary procedures,” said Connie McCahill, Cameron president and CEO. Following guidance provided by the federal and state authorities, Cameron is preparing to reopen for certain surgical procedures.
In addition to surgical services, the following areas will resume select non-emergency care starting Monday:
• Outpatient rehab
• Imaging services
• Cardiac testing/rehab
• In-lab sleep testing
“Our decision to open certain services is consistent with Steuben County’s public health information and in collaboration with Indiana public health authorities,” McCahill said.
Cameron will continually evaluate whether our region remains at a low risk of incidence and will be prepared to cease non-essential procedures if a surge in COVID-19. occurs. Cameron is adhering to recommendations that allow for safely extending in-person, non-emergent care in our facilities.
While moving in this direction, Cameron will continue to evaluate incidence and trends for COVID-19, segregate COVID-19 care zones from other parts of the hospital and frequently screen all patients and staff for symptoms of the virus. Visitor restrictions will remain in place and strict sanitation measures will be followed.
“We currently have enough resources available across phases of care, including personal protective equipment, healthy workforce, facilities, supplies, testing capacity and post-acute care, that allows us to move forward without jeopardizing our surge capacity,” McCahill said.
McCahill said the personnel at Cameron look forward to seeing patients again.
“This unprecedented event has caused varied responses and taken an emotional toll on our community. The Cameron Team wants to express our deep gratitude to our community and everyone who has offered their support and encouragement as we battle this together. We know that even when the immediate threat of the COVID-19 surge passes, the hard work is not over. As you return to Cameron, your experience and safety matters a great deal to us. We look forward to serving you for many years to come,” she said.
