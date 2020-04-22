KENDALLVILLE — If you’re having trouble paying your bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kendallville won’t be charging penalties if people can’t get their water and sewer payments paid in full.
The city already can’t disconnect anyone right now due to state orders giving more leeway due to the pandemic, but Kendallville City Council members also voted Tuesday to give residents a little relief if they can’t quite make the bills right now.
Clerk-treasurer Katie Ritchie proposed that Kendallville waive its utility penalties for the short-term, asking the city to consider waiving fees for April.
If residents don’t pay their bills on time or don’t pay in full, the city charges a 10% fee on the first $3 and then 3% on anything over $3 on water bills as well as a 10% fee on wastewater bills.
After discussion, the council opted to withhold penalties for all city utility bills through June 30, effectively giving residents three months of relief. Ritchie said she was “really excited” to see the council approve that measure.
In normal times, Kendallville doesn’t typically have many delinquencies, Ritchie said. But with hundreds of people furloughed or laid off due to coronavirus’ impacts on local business and industry, it’s likely the city would see far more starting this month.
Bills are due on the 15th of the month and Indiana’s stay-at-home order, which severely impacted businesses, first went into effect on March 25.
The waived fees doesn’t mean people have a free pass not to pay their bills — any unpaid or underpaid balances will accumulate and still need to be paid eventually, albeit without the additional fees — and Ritchie said that her office will work with people to set up payment plans for people who may not be able to tackle their bills right now.
“We can’t disconnect during a public health emergency, but we’re definitely willing to work with people who are having trouble paying their bills,” Ritchie said.
