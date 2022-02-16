INDIANAPOLIS — Slightly over half of Indiana is still seeing very high spread of COVID-19, but for the first time in more than a month county ratings broke in the right direction with dozens of counties improving out of red ratings.
That improvement included two counties in the four-county area, with Noble and LaGrange counties both improving a color level this week.
Overall, 52 of Indiana’s 92 counties are still rated red for “very high” spread of COVID-19, but that’s a considerable improvement considering just two weeks ago, all 92 were at that worst level.
Thirty-six counties are now rated orange for “high” spread of the virus, an improvement from just four a week ago, while Indiana logged four yellow counties representing “moderate” spread, the first time the state has seen any county in yellow since Jan. 12.
The state still has no counties in the best blue rating, representing “low” spread and hasn’t since the week of Nov. 17, 2021.
Locally, LaGrange County was one of the four to hit yellow this week, while Noble County joined those in orange.
LaGrange County saw improvement across both metrics, with per-capita cases dropping to 78 per 100,000 residents from 179 a week ago, while positivity dropped sharply to 11.42% from 25.51% last week.
LaGrange County’s numbers are vulnerable to wild swings because the county tests the lowest per-capita out of any in the state, so each individual test can have an outsized impact on positivity as compared to other counties that test more robustly. Because of it’s very low testing rate, case counts also generally run artificially low as compared to peer counties.
In Noble County, cases fell to 178 per 100,000 from 362 per 100,000 a week ago, while positivity improved to 16.65% from 24.65% a week back.
The drop in cases triggered the change back to orange, as counties must exceed both 200 cases per 100,000 and have positivity over 15% to be in a red rating.
DeKalb and Steuben counties saw some improvement, but not enough to trigger that color change this week.
In DeKalb County, cases about halved to 213 per 100,000 from 416 per 100,000 last week, while positivity dropped to 20.88% from 29.92%.
In Steuben County cases dropped to 263 per 100,000 from 448 per 100,000, while positivity was improved at 17.68% from 28.49% a week ago.
The statewide and local improvement comes amid continuing rapid improvement in the state’s COVID-19 situation coming off of the huge surge and peak hit when the extremely infectious omicron variant arrived en force right around Christmas.
Cases hit as high as 14,000 per day at the worst point about three weeks after Christmas, but have since plummeted down about as fast as they shot up. As of this week, the daily average had dipped under 2,000 per day to its best numbers since early November.
Hospitalizations have declined over the last few weeks while deaths, a lagging indicator, have deflated only slightly with greater improvement likely to be seen in the coming weeks if new cases continue to dwindle.
