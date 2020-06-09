LAGRANGE – Details about this summer’s LaGrange County 4-H Fair are coming together.
Steve Engleking, the LaGrange County Purdue Extension Service ag educator and the director of the local office warned LaGrange County commissioners last week this summer’s fair won’t look anything like those that happened in the past.
Engleking briefed the commissioners on plans now being made by the fair board, the organization that oversees the annual 4-H fair. Like others, Engleking advised the commissioners’ major changes in the fair’s format needed to be made to meet guidelines issued by the state aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
Engleking told the commissioners there will be no midway at this year’s fair, that food vendors will not set up booths, and that even the animals that dominate a rural fair like LaGrange County will not fill the barns at the fairgrounds. Those animals are only to be brought to the fairgrounds on the day of their show and then sent back home at the end of the day.
That is similar to the information released in an email sent out Friday by the LaGrange County fair board, announcing the LaGrange County 4-H Fair will “utilize the show-and-go format for all of the animal shows this year.”
That format, the letter said, will allow for greater social distancing as well as allow for the facilities and common areas at the fairgrounds to be cleaned between shows.
“The schedule of animal shows will be limited to 2-3 shows per day to limit the number of people on the fairgrounds,” Ken Martin, the fair board president said in his letter. “Animals that are able to be shown off their trailers will. Concessions of stalling and grooming animals will be made for those who need it. No animals will be allowed to stay overnight on the fairgrounds.”
Despite the restrictions, all animal shows will remain open to the public, although organizers are looking into the possibility of live streaming the shows as well.
Engleking told the commissioners staff would be meeting again with members of the LaGrange County Board of Health to continue discussing issues of public health surround the fair. Engleking said discussions about face covering are still evolving, and no final decision has been made at this time.
“Basically, I think the message got confused when all of this came out,” he said. “All of the issues that we’ve put out there are based on guidance from the governor’s office. And so the face-covering thing, that’s evolving. We will have more clarity on what we need to do as far as face coverings for employees, which is Purdue Extension, as well as 4-H volunteers and 4-H members … we will have a lot more clarity in a few days to submit to our director of extension.”
Engleking said it’s likely the fair will charge no admission fee to those arriving at the fairgrounds, and the annual 4-H Fair auction, the event that closes out the traditional event, will be different this year as well by allowing people to support 4-H members by sending a check to the chairman of the auction
