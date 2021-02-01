ANGOLA — Starting today, eligibility for individuals who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine has lowered to the age of 65 for Hoosiers.
You must have an appointment in order to receive a vaccine.
An individual must be a resident or employed in Indiana to schedule an appointment. Identification and/or proof of employment is necessary to check in at the COVID Vaccine Clinic located at the Steuben County Event Center in the Steuben County Park at Crooked Lake.
The following people are qualified to register for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment:
• First responders
• Health care Personnel
• Staff at communal living facilities
• Individuals over the age of 65
To register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, use any of the following resources:
• Visit ourshot.in.gov online to schedule
• Call 2-1-1
• Call Steuben County Council on Aging at 668-8191
• Call the Cameron COVID Vaccine Clinic Call Center after noon today at 624-5594
• Call the Steuben County Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500
Individuals must be pre-scheduled for a vaccine before arriving to the Steuben County Event Center. The Steuben County Health Department is asking people who do not have a scheduled vaccine appointment to not travel to the Event Center.
