ANGOLA — There was barely a presenter before the Steuben County Council on Tuesday who didn’t mention COVID-19 and its impact on operations.
One after one — as they made requests for transfers, additional appropriations or approvals for spending grant funds — the department heads typically brought up COVID-19.
On the good-news end, Randy Strebig, president of the Steuben County Board of Aviation Commissioners, told council members federal grants this year from the Federal Aviation Administration would see their 5% match money waived.
“What a good year for the county to hot have to put in our 5% for a match,” Strebig said, referring to a federal decision to rehabilitate the runway at Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport to the tune of nearly $1.7 million. That will save the county about $85,000.
The airport had been working toward installing a perimeter fence that was designed to keep wildlife — primarily deer — off the airport grounds and in particular the runway. But the FAA decided the runway was in greater need of help.
“They determined the pavement issue was a bigger issue for us than the fence,” Strebig said.
On the losing end was Northeast Indiana Community Corrections’ bid to add three new work release officers.
Director Brett Hays wanted to add the three officers in order to reduce workload in his office. Perhaps the biggest hangup was the fact the county would have to pay insurance benefits for the three people. The state pays the salaries for the officers through a grant.
Councilman Dan Caruso said because of the stress the state is putting on local government in this time of COVID-19, he was not in favor of growing government. The proposal died due to a lack of second on a motion to move the grant request forward.
Hays also presented his grant request for annual operating funds for the program, which for the coming year totaled nearly $1.85 million. It was approved.
However, the budget for 2021 did not include raises for personnel because revenue from work release was down due to a lack of participation due to COVID-19.
Prior to the pandemic hitting, putting many people out of work and thus impacting work release, the program, Hays said, “was doing very well prior to COVID. It was almost at maximum capacity.”
In a matter unrelated to COVID-19, the Council approved a COPS grant for the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department that would pay for three new deputies for three years through the U.S. Department of Justice.
“The idea of the grant is to expand the county police force,” Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mike Meeks said.
The program would pay for the first three years of the new deputies then the county would agree to pay for a fourth year. The county could choose in the fifth year not to keep the additional personnel.
After the council accepted the grant, which it did, the county has 45 days in which to make final approval of program participation.
“Even with the approval of it we have the option to say no,” Councilman Wil Howard said.
The Council went over its budget for 2021 and added $15,000 to pay for computers — laptops or tablets — for Council members and the Board of Commissioners. That way the members of the two bodies would have all documents needed for a meeting at their fingertips on screens as compared to piles of paperwork as is the current practice.
The idea was presented by Rick Shipe, who was a member of the audience as opposed to a member of the Council. Shipe, previously the president of the Council, resigned his District 3 seat on July 2 because he moved from his district into District 2. A caucus will be held next Tuesday to fill the vacancy.
At the end of the meeting, Councilwoman Ruth Beer, who led the meeting as vice president, was voted in as the new president. Councilman Jim Getz was elected vice president.
Beer, along with former Sheriff Tim Troyer, will be running at caucus to fill the District 3 seat, which had been held for 28 years by Beer’s father, John Hughes, who died in 2011 while still in office. His vacancy was filled by Shipe.
It is expected that Shipe will run for the at-large seat Beer will vacate if she wins the District 3 caucus, leaving her seat vacant, or possibly the District 2 seat when it becomes available on Jan. 1 after the current office holder, Ken Shelton, vacates the seat when he becomes the Middle District Steuben County commissioner. He is unopposed in the November election after winning the Republican primary in June, defeating incumbent Commissioner Jim Crowl.
