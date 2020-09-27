Each September, at the conclusion of Auburn’s summer outdoor art exhibit, community members and supporters gather in a party tent in downtown Auburn. They enjoy dinner and entertainment while bidding on the art works to raise funds for special programs and events hosted by the Downtown Auburn Business Association.
This year, however, plans for the in-person fundraiser were sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We knew that wasn’t going to happen,” said one of the event’s organizers, Jama Smith.
Instead, DABA shifted gears and presented the event in a new style that featured a mobile dinner and online auction on Sept. 16.
Many other northeast Indiana fundraising events also shifted to virtual formats due to COVID-19 and the results, in some cases, have actually been better than in normal years as either more people are able to participate or more people simply want to help in what’s become a tough time for a lot of small organizations.
Some groups have shattered their previous fundraising totals, which is helping in a year when normal opportunities to bring in income have been affected.
In other cases, while the events haven’t been as lucrative as normal, they’ve come pretty close, which helps the organizations stay financially strong.
Northeast Indiana CASA originally had scheduled its annual CASA Palooza for April 24 at Sylvan Cellars in Rome City. The event was postponed and rescheduled for Sept. 10 and still was planned as an in-person event with silent and live auctions. Ultimately, the decision was made to go virtual, said CASA volunteer coordinator Abby Gabet.
The Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County had to postpone its biggest annual fundraiser, Casino Night, to 2021. Instead, the shelter held an interactive virtual event on Sept. 19 dubbed Tuxes and Tails. People had the opportunity to bid on donated items, virtually participate in live competitions and hear some of the shelter’s most impactful stories from the past year.
“It went better than we could ever have imagined,” said shelter board President Tracey Floto.
She said a minimum of $20,000 needed to be raised for the shelter “to get by.” While the final total is not yet official, funds raised so far amount to nearly $80,000, Floto said.
“For us to come up with an alternative (to Casino Night) in a matter of weeks — it was an amazing event. The community was very supportive,” Floto said.
Floto credited board members, sponsors, community members and Trine University and its students for their dedication and support.
“It takes a village to do this,” she said.
The 24th annual Northeast Indiana Light the Night Walk benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society also is switching to a statewide virtual event that will take place Saturday, Oct. 3.
When planning for Auburn’s virtual art auction and dinner, Smith said organizers hoped to sell 50 tickets to the event, but they ultimately doubled their goal, selling 101 tickets.
As owner and CEO of National Benefit Auctions, Smith was able to use her experience in conducting fundraising events to help organize the annual auction.
On the day of the event, volunteers delivered a large gift bag with a gourmet dinner of heavy hors d’oeuvres to each ticket holder. Several options were made with local wine, beer or produce and the bags came with recipes so participants can recreate the dishes.
An online auction of 20 garden benches decorated by local artists took place, with bidding starting a week before the event and concluding with a one-hour bidding period Sept. 16, which included special and specific giving opportunities. The event also featured live feeds on Facebook with the committee or artists who created the 20 benches.
“It was a unique party. Everyone got in the spirit, celebrating Auburn together while apart,” Smith said.
The event raised about $19,000 and, while not a record, was “a really good year,” Smith said.
“We’re grateful for the community and everybody participating,” Smith said. “This event is always … so community-positive and people celebrating their town.”
For the virtual CASA Palooza, people could purchase tickets for $25 — half the regular ticket price — allowing access to an online auction.
The auction opened Sept. 10 and remained open for bids until Sept. 12. Those who were outbid received a text message, which kept the event competitive, Gabet said.
“We weren’t really sure what to expect,” Gabet said. “It turned out really well. We were pleased with how it went.”
The virtual event raised $21,937. Last year’s in-person event raised $41,356. Gabet noted that the virtual event did not include a live auction, which typically raises a significant amount of money. Tickets also were offered at half the price of in-person tickets, and sponsorships also were less than in previous years.
“We’re thankful for what we got and happy with the turnout,” Gabet said. “We thank all the sponsors and people who attended.”
Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana converted two of its events, its Ribbon Walk and its annual gala dinner, to virtual experiences.
For the Ribbon Walk, which took place in May, participants were invited to join Cancer Services for a virtual kickoff celebration and then create their own walking challenges, whether walking on a treadmill or around the block.
“Almost at the last minute we had to reverse the car and make it a virtual event,” said Cancer Services development and marketing director Stacey Stumpf. The event raised $44,000.
In addition to raising funds for Cancer Services, the annual gala recognizes and pays tribute to people affected by cancer and those working to help them.
“When we had to make it virtual, we wanted to make sure that above anything, that the heartfelt opportunity to thank and recognize people was there,” Stumpf said.
A total of $33,000 was raised at the virtual event, shy of the $40,000 that was raised last year, but appreciated nevertheless.
“In these times where everybody is facing difficulties, we’re very grateful,” Stumpf said.
Cancer Services also was the beneficiary of a virtual fundraiser hosted by the Cobblestone Ladies Golf Association of Kendallville.
“Because of COVID-19 they could not hold their annual golf outing, which they have organized for 24 years. However, this amazing group of women still did a fundraiser this year to benefit clients of Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana,” Stumpf explained.
“They sent a really thoughtful letter to everyone who sponsors or attends the event and asked them to consider donating again this year, even though they wouldn’t be able to golf. And an impressive number of people stepped forward to help.
“This is so important right now, because people with cancer are being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. They are at higher risk of being infected and at higher risk of mortality if they are infected.”
The efforts of the Cobblestone Ladies raised over $4,000, Stumpf said.
COVID-19 and ensuring the safety and well-being of volunteers, participants and the community led to the cancellation of all Parkview Foundation events, including the virtual Festival of Trees event.
“The safest, simplest and most effective way to support hospice patients and families this year is through your generous gift through Parkview.com/Donate. You can make a difference as we adapt to ever-changing circumstances due to COVID-19,” the foundation said in a letter to supporters.
