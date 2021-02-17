ANGOLA — Trine University has announced that it plans to hold an in-person commencement ceremony this spring to honor the 2021 graduating class.
The ceremony, scheduled for May 8, marks a return to the university’s single most important annual event after a one-year absence, the university announced in a press release.
“After an incredibly challenging year, our students deserve this opportunity to celebrate their many accomplishments with family, faculty, staff and alumni,” said Trine President Earl D. Brooks II. “Since our return to seated classes last fall, we have demonstrated the ability to safely educate our students and provide a meaningful, if somewhat different, residential and commuter experience.
“We will use the same care and caution as we plan our commencement events,” Brooks continued. “We all still feel the loss of not having graduation last year, and I truly believe that hosting a ceremony here on our campus this spring is the best way to honor the hard work and dedication it took to get us here and to move forward together toward a brighter post-pandemic future.”
Despite the many challenges presented by the pandemic, Trine successfully completed its spring 2020 semester before welcoming a record class back to campus for hybrid instruction last fall.
Trine was also among the first universities to reopen the campus last summer to prospective-student visits and to participate in intercollegiate athletics last fall and through this semester.
During the 2020-21 academic year, Trine instituted stringent testing and health protocols, which have resulted in COVID-19 positivity rates far below the state average.
“Our team is busy developing plans for the most inclusive commencement events possible,” Brooks said. “Our hope is to welcome a limited number of family members and other guests to the events, but that will, of course, be predicated on health and safety guidelines at the time. As we have done since this pandemic began, we will do whatever is necessary to protect the health and safety of the entire Trine community. For those who will be unable to attend, we will livestream the ceremony so that it is broadly available.”
The university will provide more information as it becomes available.
