AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The patients range in age from three 17-year-olds to an 81-year-old. All are recovering at home, a news release said. The average age of the new patients is 40, and only one is over age 60.
The new patients raise the county’s total to 191 cases and interrupt a trend of low case counts in July. Before Thursday, the county had been averaging only one new case per day this month.
The total of nine cases represents the most in a single day since 12 were reported on June 14. The county’s average in June was just over four new cases per day.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 189 patients is 42 years. Only 39 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 20 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with eight admitted to intensive care units. One new hospitalization was added to the count Thursday.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19: a 71-year-old whose death was reported June 22; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported June 18; a 79-year-old man whose death was reported June 15; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please continue to wear a face mask in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
